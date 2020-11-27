Balanced Gonzaga gives Few No. 600

Coach Mark Few (shown) earned his 600th victory as top-ranked Gonzaga opened its season with a 102-90 victory over No. 6 Kansas on Thursday. Drew Timme scored 25 points, Jalen Suggs had 24 points and Corey Kispert added 23 for the Bulldogs. (AP/John Locher)

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Coach Mark Few and Gonzaga keep reaching new heights.

While the top-ranked Bulldogs opened their season with a 102-90 victory over No. 6 Kansas, Few won his 600th game.

"I got an ice shower in the locker, which I didn't expect," said Few, who has been at Gonzaga since 1999. "[Kansas Coach] Bill [Self] and I set this up for a big college basketball game on Thanksgiving Day before the Cowboys game. That's why we love college basketball. There's a lot more games like this coming across the season."

Drew Timme scored 25 points, Jalen Suggs had 24 and Corey Kispert added 23 as No. 1 Gonzaga pulled away for a statement win.

"We're not that experienced of a team coming back," Few said. "We needed Drew and Corey against a high, high level team. We needed their experience and toughness."

The Bulldogs built a double-digit lead in the first half at the Fort Myers Tip-Off, then saw the Jayhawks tie it twice in the second half before putting them away. Gonzaga went on a 22-7 run to go up 96-78.

Suggs, who got in foul trouble in the first half, scored 17 of his 24 in the second half.

"I played patient, picked my spots, picked my moments," Suggs said.

Few said Suggs was special. "And he's so good to coach," he added.

Marcus Garrett led Kansas with 22 points and Ochai Agbaji added 17 points. Agbai picked up his fourth foul midway through the second half, which hurt the Jayhawks. When he left, Kansas trailed 70-67.

NO. 3 VILLANOVA 83,

NO. 18 ARIZONA STATE 74

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored a career-high 28 points to lead No. 3 Villanova over No. 18 Arizona State in the championship game of the Empire Classic.

Justin Moore added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (2-0), and Caleb Daniels chipped in with 14 points -- 10 in the second half.

The Wildcats dictated the pace of the game and dominated on the glass, outrebounding Arizona State 43-27. Robinson-Earl finished with eight boards.

Freshman guard Josh Christopher had 28 points and Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 22 for the Sun Devils (1-1).

Villanova held ASU star Remy Martin to just five first-half points on 2-of-8 shooting.

NO. 8 ILLINOIS 97,

CHICAGO STATE 38

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Ayo Dosunmu scored 22 points, freshman Andres Curbelo added 18 and Illinois routed Chicago State.

The Illini (2-0) scored the first nine points and led 47-17 at halftime. They will host Ohio in the third round of the multi-team event today before facing No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday.

Adam Miller added 15 points and Kofi Cockburn finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Illinois shot 60% from the floor.

Xavier Johnson led Chicago State (0-2) with 10 points.

NO. 15 WEST VIRGINIA 78,

VCU 66

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. --Derek Culver had 23 points and 15 rebounds to help No. 15 West Virginia beat VCU in the Crossover Classic semifinals.

West Virginia (2-0) will face Western Kentucky in the finals today.

Culver rebounded from a seven-point game Wednesday night in the Mountaineers' opening victory over South Dakota State, finishing two shy of his career high. He was 8 of 14 from the floor.

Sean McNeil added 16 points, and Oscar Tshiebwe had 11 points and 16 rebounds.

Nah'Shon Hyland led the Rams (1-1) with 13 points.