Firefighters readying this year's Santa Run

Six-year-old Nolan Parks of Pine Bluff gets a visit from Santa (Pine Bluff firefighter Austin Harris) during last year’s Holiday Santa Run when the Santa Fire Truck came to his Faucett Road neighborhood. The Holiday Santa Run will be held nightly Nov. 30 through Dec. 24 in various areas throughout the city. Due to covid-19 restrictions, this year, social distancing will be enforced and masks are required. (File photo)

The Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services will make its annual Holiday Santa Run spreading holiday cheer throughout the city Nov. 30 through Dec. 24.

The department will begin the Santa Run with a preview at 5:30 p.m. Sunday during the kickoff of the Community Prayer and Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 601 Main Street Plaza.

Fire department personnel and Carrington Electric Co. of Pine Bluff decorated one of the reserve fire trucks with Christmas lights, and with assistance from Stereo Junction, a sound system was added to play Christmas music as the fire truck drives throughout the neighborhoods.

"The fire department, along with the city of Pine Bluff would like to give a big thank you to Carrington Electric who donated and installed the Christmas lights," said Fire Chief Shauwn Howell in a news release. "Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services are looking forward to sharing the Santa Fire Truck with the community."

Firefighters will be out each night from approximately 5-8 p.m. displaying the fire truck and wishing everyone a fire-safe Christmas holiday. As precautions against covid-19, social distancing and masks will be required.

The following schedule lists the dates and areas of the city where the firefighters plan to travel during the holidays. Emergency calls and/or inclement weather may cause the schedule to be adjusted, according to the release.

Sunday – 5:30-7 p.m. 601 Main Street Plaza -- Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services will join in the Community Prayer and Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Monday – East of The Pines mall (Aureli and Country Living mobile home parks, Grider Field Road, Springhill Street, Mobile, Natchez, Vicksburg, Green Meadows Drive.)

Tuesday – Watson Chapel community (Edgewood Drive, South Apple Street, Union Avenue, Garland Avenue, Scott Avenue, Dusty Lake, Greenway Drive, East Lake Drive, West Lake Drive, Chapel Heights, Scenic Drive, Jeffcoat, Kay Don, Mary.)

Wednesday – West of Blake Street Street, South of Sixth Avenue, and North of Faucett Road (Starlite Drive, Leawood, Dianne, Skylark, Taft, Franklin, Madison, Dearborn, Oakwood, Gross, Hemlock, Young, Apple, Hepburn.)

Thursday -- 5-6:15 p.m. Saracen Landing, West of Main Street, East of Cherry Street, North of 28th Avenue, South of Sixth Avenue.

Dec. 4 – East of Blake Street, North of Sixth Avenue, South of Reeker, East of University Drive (Fluker, Reed, Havis, Bell, High, King, Vaugine, Scull, Pullen, Bois D' Arc.)

Dec. 5 -- North of Reeker and East of Birch Street (Townsend Park, Whiteside, Willow, Oliver, Magnolia, Watson, Roane, U.A.P.B., Piney Woods, Woodgate, University Drive and Riverside Drive.)

Dec. 6 – 5-6:15 p.m. Jefferson Square; 6:45-8 p.m. Super One Foods – 28th Avenue and Hazel Street.

Dec. 7 – Dollarway (Lane, Norman, Spears, Moreland, Knight, Haley, Windham, Mosely, Bullock, School, Malcomb, Hoover, Richard, Phyllis, Cottonwood, streets east of Bryant Street.)

Dec. 8 – Downtown, West of Ohio Street, North of Harding Avenue, and East of Main Street (State, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Missouri, Indiana, Florida, Kentucky, Pennsylvania.)

Dec. 9 – 5-6:30 p.m. Super One Foods, 5805 Dollarway Road; 6:45-8 p.m (streets west of Bryant Street), Stonewall Trailer Park, W & E Piney, McConnell Circle and apartments next to McConnell Circle.

Dec. 10 – 5-6:15 p.m. Chapel Village; 6:45-8 p.m. Super One Foods, 28th Avenue and Camden Road.

Dec. 11 – West of Hazel Street, North of 42nd Avenue, and South of 28th Avenue, East of railroad tracks (Sunset Village, Sherwood Forest, Royal Forest, Lincoln Green, Robinhood, Fir Street, Southwood Drive, King Richard, Royal Forest, Catalpa, Holly, Orange.)

Dec. 12 – 5-7 p.m. Walmart.

Dec. 13 – South of 42nd Avenue, East of Olive Street, North of Ridgway (Elmwood Circle, 46th Avenue, Beau Monde, Sheraton Park, Stevens Drive, 50th Avenue, Windsor Colony, Wellington, Mt. Vernon, Monticello, Hampton Parkway, Foxcroft, Bobo Road, Mayberry, Town and Country, Greensward, Skyline, Brinkley.)

Dec. 14 – Broadmoor (Belair Drive, Belle Meade, Belmoor, Brentwood, Belmont, Wisconsin, Kansas, Westgate, Washington, Colorado, Mississippi, Nebraska, Port Road.)

Dec. 15 – South of 13th Avenue, East of Hazel Street, West of Olive Street, North of 28th Avenue (Maple, Spruce, Circle Drive, Cypress Drive, Locust, Ash, Mulberry Linden, Cherry, Poplar, Elm, Oak, Beech, Laurel.)

Dec. 16 – South of 28th Avenue, East of Hazel Street, West of Olive Street, North of 42nd Avenue (Maple, Cherry, Poplar, Winter's Place, Longmeadow, Jefferson Place, Westridge); Super 1 Foods, 1605 E. Harding Ave. from 5-6 p.m.

Dec. 17 – East of Blake Street, North of 28th Avenue, West of Hazel Street, South of Sixth Avenue (Violet, Shady Grove, Orchid, Daffodil, Tulip, Jonquil, Rose, Iris, Edmar, Howard Drive, Catalpa, Birch, Myrtle, Highland, Sycamore, Larch, Juniper, Bois D' Arc, Peach, Marsh, Fox, Arlington, Bay, Amis.)

Dec. 18 - South of Ridgway (Indian Hills, Silver Fox, War Eagle, Mulberry Street, Dancing Rabbit, Running Bear, Blackhawk Ridge, Deer Run, Rosswood, Golfview, 73rd Avenue, Fairway Drive, Par Lane.)

Dec. 24 – 5-7 p.m. – Walmart.

Dec. 19-23 -- Open dates will be used for make-up days due to inclement weather and emergency calls.

Details: Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services, (870) 730-2048, www.pineblufffire.com or follow the agency on Facebook.