FYI: Christmas comes to NWA

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Kirstie Montgomery waves to the crowd Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, while walking with the Springdale Sam's Club float during the Christmas on the Creek in downtown Springdale. The event featured live music, a Christmas tree lighting and ended with the 22nd annual Rodeo of the Ozarks Christmas Parade.

Friday

Victory Film Series -- "Frozen," 3 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Holiday Express -- Ride the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, today through Sunday, Springdale depot, 305 E. Emma Ave. $5-$40. amtrainrides.com.

Saturday

Winter Market -- Seasonal and homemade gifts, treats and crafts by local merchants, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Bentonville downtown square. Free. liveloveeventsnwa.com.

Shop Small Saturday -- All day, downtown Eureka Springs. eurekasprings.org.

Spanish/English Story Time -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

DTR Holiday Market -- Noon-5 p.m., 120 W. Poplar St. in downtown Rogers. Free. downtownrogersinc.org/market.

Christmas on the Creek -- With pop-up theater by the Arts Center of the Ozarks, live music, a holiday market, tree lighting and more, noon-6:30 p.m., downtown Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org/events.

Victory Film Series -- "Trolls," 3 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Saturday Cinema -- "White Christmas," 3 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free but reservations required. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Christmas Parade of the Ozarks -- 6 p.m., Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. Free. rodeooftheozarks.org/christmas-parade.

"The Half-Life of Marie Curie" -- Through Dec. 20, online at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20. theatre2.org.

Lights of the Ozarks -- Nightly 5 p.m.-1 a.m. through Jan. 1, downtown Fayetteville square. Free. experiencefayetteville.com.

Lawrence Plaza Ice Rink -- Through Jan. 3, 214 N.E. A St. in Bentonville. $2 skate rental, $3 skate session. 271-3390, bentonvillear.com/1188/Lawrence-Plaza-Ice-Rink.

Drive-Through Light Display -- Through Jan. 4, Great Passion Play Grounds, 935 Passion Play Road, Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org.

Sunday

Museum Store Sunday -- 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free admission. 657-2335.

Parade of Trees -- A tree-decorating event, Nov. 29-Dec. 28, downtown Springdale. Free to view. downtownspringdale.org/events.

