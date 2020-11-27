FYI: Christmas comes to NWA

Friday
Victory Film Series -- "Frozen," 3 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.
Holiday Express -- Ride the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, today through Sunday, Springdale depot, 305 E. Emma Ave. $5-$40. amtrainrides.com.
Saturday
Winter Market -- Seasonal and homemade gifts, treats and crafts by local merchants, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Bentonville downtown square. Free. liveloveeventsnwa.com.
Shop Small Saturday -- All day, downtown Eureka Springs. eurekasprings.org.
Spanish/English Story Time -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.
DTR Holiday Market -- Noon-5 p.m., 120 W. Poplar St. in downtown Rogers. Free. downtownrogersinc.org/market.
Christmas on the Creek -- With pop-up theater by the Arts Center of the Ozarks, live music, a holiday market, tree lighting and more, noon-6:30 p.m., downtown Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org/events.
Victory Film Series -- "Trolls," 3 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.
Saturday Cinema -- "White Christmas," 3 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free but reservations required. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.
Christmas Parade of the Ozarks -- 6 p.m., Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. Free. rodeooftheozarks.org/christmas-parade.
"The Half-Life of Marie Curie" -- Through Dec. 20, online at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20. theatre2.org.
Lights of the Ozarks -- Nightly 5 p.m.-1 a.m. through Jan. 1, downtown Fayetteville square. Free. experiencefayetteville.com.
Lawrence Plaza Ice Rink -- Through Jan. 3, 214 N.E. A St. in Bentonville. $2 skate rental, $3 skate session. 271-3390, bentonvillear.com/1188/Lawrence-Plaza-Ice-Rink.
Drive-Through Light Display -- Through Jan. 4, Great Passion Play Grounds, 935 Passion Play Road, Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org.
Sunday
Museum Store Sunday -- 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free admission. 657-2335.
Parade of Trees -- A tree-decorating event, Nov. 29-Dec. 28, downtown Springdale. Free to view. downtownspringdale.org/events.
