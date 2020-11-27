Georgia junior fan of RB coach

University of Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith was a highly successful and respected coach in Georgia, and because of that a top junior prospect from the state is very fond of the Hogs.

Smith turned Cedar Grove High School into a powerhouse as the head coach by winning Class AAA state championships in 2016 and 2018 along with berths in the state final four in 2015 and 2017. He had a record of 67-14-1 in six seasons before joining the Georgia State staff in March 2019.

Highly recruited junior running back Antonio Martin Jr. has a good connection with Smith.

"I have a good relationship with him because he came and got me at Georgia State, and then he came and got me afterwards," Martin said.

Martin, 5-11, 200 pounds, of Fairbank (Ga.) Langston Hughes has more than 20 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Tennessee, Miami and others.

"I'm thankful and blessed to be in this position," said Martin of his offers.

Should he become a Razorback, Martin and others close to him believe Smith will look out for him.

"I feel like I would be in good hands with Coach Jimmy, and I believe my parents feel the same way too," Martin said. "And my coaches feel the same way. I know when I get up there, he's going to get the best out of me. I just look at it like that. I feel like even I didn't go to Arkansas, I would be able to talk to him. He talks to me more as a young man than as an athlete. I appreciate that."

Martin has 79 carries for 515 yards, 7 touchdowns and 3 catches for 25 yards in 5 games this season. He rushed 203 times for 1,535 yards, 16 touchdowns and had 17 catches for 143 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network plans to see Martin and other top area prospects on Sunday. Lemming hasn't rated Martin yet, but is leaning toward rating him a 4-star recruit.

Martin appreciates Smith getting to know him outside of football.

"That's important because football won't always be there, so I need someone in my corner that's going to make sure I'm alright with this and that," said Martin, who spoke to Smith on Monday. "That's a good feeling to know that Coach Jimmy that would be that person."

Arkansas looks to be in the mix for Martin.

"They're definitely up there with me," said Martin, who has a 3.7 grade-point average. "SEC. They run the ball ... I'm definitely big on Arkansas."

He plans to announce his top eight schools next week.

"My birthday is next week on Wednesday, so I have something to drop," Martin said. "I got something coming."

With the NCAA dead period in place since March 13 because of the covid-19 pandemic, Martin hasn't been able to visit schools and that will likely slow down his decision making process.

"Never know, never know, I really can't put a date on it right now," Martin said. "I haven't taken a visit to a lot of schools. I'm waiting on them to open it back up."

