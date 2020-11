High school football playoff schedule

All games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted

TODAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A SEMIFINALS

Conway (8-3) at Bryant (11-0)

Cabot (8-3) at North Little Rock (10-1)

CLASS 6A SEMIFINALS

Marion (4-7) at Greenwood (12-0)

Lake Hamilton (10-1) at Sylvan Hills (9-3)

CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS

White Hall (8-4) at Harrison (9-1)

LR Christian (7-2) at HS Lakeside (7-3)

Magnolia (8-2) at Pulaski Academy (10-0)

Texarkana (7-0) at Wynne (10-0)

CLASS 4A SECOND ROUND

Malvern (6-5) at Shiloh Christian (10-1)

Gosnell (4-3) at Dumas (8-3)

Joe T. Robinson (8-3) at Stuttgart (10-0) (KARZ)

Pocahontas (9-2) at Ozark (8-3)

Elkins (8-2) at Nashville (8-2)

Arkadelphia (8-1) at Warren (6-4)

Prairie Grove (10-1) at Rivercrest (10-0)

Crossett (5-1) at Monticello (7-4)

CLASS 3A SECOND ROUND

Jessieville (7-4) at Harding Academy (8-1)

Osceola (5-4) at Booneville (9-2)

Glen Rose (9-2) at Charleston (9-2)

Camden Harmony Grove (6-4) at Centerpoint (6-3)

Melbourne (7-2) at Prescott (9-0)

Lincoln (7-4) at McGehee (9-0)

Newport (9-1) at Hoxie (10-0)

Greenland (9-2) at Paris (10-1)

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

Bigelow (12-0) at Des Arc (11-0)

Junction City (8-2) at Poyen (9-1)

East Poinsett Co. (9-3) at Gurdon (9-1)

Foreman (6-4) at Fordyce (12-0)

FRIDAY, DEC. 4

CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS

White Hall-Harrison winner vs. LR Christian-HS Lakeside winner

Magnolia-Pulaski Academy winner vs. Texarkana-Wynne winner

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

Malvern-Shiloh Christian winner vs. Gosnell-Dumas winner

Joe T. Robinson-Stuttgart winner vs. Pocahontas-Ozark winner

Elkins-Nashville winner vs. Arkadelphia-Warren winner

Prairie Grove-Rivercrest winner vs. Crossett-Monticello winner

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

Jessieville-Harding Academy winner vs. Osceola-Booneville winner

Glen Rose-Charleston winner vs. Camden Harmony Grove-Centerpoint winner

Melbourne-Prescott winner vs. Lincoln-McGehee winner

Newport-Hoxie winner vs. Greenland-Paris winner

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

Bigelow-Des Arc winner vs. Junction City-Poyen winner

East Poinsett Co.-Gurdon winner vs. Foreman-Fordyce winner

SATURDAY, DEC. 5

CLASS 7A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Conway-Bryant winner vs. Cabot-North Little Rock winner, 12:10 p.m. (AETN)

CLASS 6A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Marion-Greenwood winner vs. Lake Hamilton-Sylvan Hills winner, 6:40 p.m. (AETN)