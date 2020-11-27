Holiday, Christmas lights, parades and events to celebrate the season in Arkansas

Trying to celebrate the holiday season during a pandemic has led event organizers to reimagine some annual celebrations and cancel others. New events, suited for the times, have also been created.

Here is a list of both scheduled celebrations and canceled ones, updated as new information comes in. Events are organized chronologically by date, then alphabetically by name if they occur or start on the same date.

Scheduled events

Sherwood Trail of Lights: Nov. 20-Dec. 30. The mile-long drive-through trail entrance is located in the parking lot of the Sherwood Sports Complex, just past Sylvan Hills High School at 511 Bear Paw Road, Sherwood. https://www.cityofsherwood.net/267/Trail-of-Lights

Lights of the Ozarks: Nov. 20-Jan 1. Downtown Square, Fayetteville. https://www.experiencefayetteville.com/lights-of-the-ozarks

Garvan Woodland Gardens Winter Garden Festival: Nov. 21-Dec. 31 (Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas days). Garvan Woodland Gardens, 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs. https://www.hotsprings.org/events/garvan-woodland-gardens-winter-garden-festival-2020/

Van Buren Christmas at the Parks: Nov. 21-Jan. 2. A one-way drive-thru starting at City Park Road and North 20th Street and exiting on North 11th Street, Van Buren. https://www.vanburen.org/event/van-burens-christmas-in-the-parks/2020-11-21/

Downtown Hot Springs Holiday Lights Display: Nov. 23-Jan. 5. Downtown Hot Springs. https://www.hotsprings.org/events/historic-downtown-christmas-lighting/

Lights of the Delta: Open every night from Nov. 23-Dec. 27. Arkansas Aeroplex, 1405 Air Base Highway, Blytheville. http://lightsofthedelta.com/

Saline County Christmas on the Square: Nov. 25-Jan. 1. 200 North Main St., Benton. https://www.salinecounty.org/news_view?id=448

Christmas Parade of the Ozarks: Nov. 28. The Parade will begin at Parsons Stadium and will conclude at Harris Street, where the parade will turn right and disperse along Johnson Street in Springdale. https://www.rodeooftheozarks.org/

Holidays on Main: Nov. 30 through early January. Main Street, Little Rock. https://downtownlr.com/news/2020/nov/23/downtown-little-rock-partnership-little-rock-zoo-p/

City Year's Candy, Candy Canes & Cars: Drive-In Movie showing Elf!: Dec. 4. 6700 Allied Way, Little Rock. https://www.littlerock.com/little-rock-events/2020/12/05/default-calendar/city-years-candy-candy-canes-cars-drive-in-mo

Eureka Springs Stationary Christmas Parade: Dec. 4. Spread out across Eureka Springs. https://www.eurekasprings.org/event/christmas-parade/

Ouachita County Courthouse Lighting: Dec. 4. 145 Jefferson St SW, Camden. http://explorecamden.com/city/events/christmas/

Jacksonville Reverse Christmas Parade: Dec. 5. The parade will begin at the corner of James Street and Main Street and will end at First United Methodist Church on Main Street in Jacksonville. https://www.cityofjacksonville.net/479/Events

Historic Washington State Park Christmas and Candlelight: Dec. 5 and 12. 103 Franklin St. Washington. https://www.arkansasstateparks.com/events/christmas-candlelight/41940896

Holiday Traditions at the Old State House Museum: Dec. 6. Virtual on Facebook, but the museum, 300 W. Markham St., Little Rock, will hand out holiday open house go-bags with two different hands-on activities for families during the museum’s normal hours, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1-Dec. 5, while supplies last. https://www.facebook.com/oldstatehousemuseum/

Zoom with Santa: Dec. 6. Virtual event, presented by the Junior League of Little Rock. https://www.jllr.org/zoom-with-santa/

Texarkana annual Christmas Parade: Dec. 7. Downtown Texarkana. https://www.mainstreettexarkana.org/christmas-parade.html

Walnut Ridge Reverse Christmas Parade: Dec. 8. Stewart Park, Walnut Ridge. https://www.facebook.com/walnutridgearkansas/

A Cantrell Christmas: Every Friday and Saturday starting Dec. 11-Jan. 2. 19921 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. https://www.littlerock.com/little-rock-events/2020/12/12/default-calendar/a-cantrell-christmas

Ballet Arkansas Winter Wonderland: Dec. 12th. Main Street, Little Rock. https://www.balletarkansas.org/holidays

Christmas in Little Italy: Dec. 12. 33615 Highway 300, Roland. https://littleitalymuseum.org/

Jazz for the Holidays: Dec. 12. Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. https://waltonartscenter.org/tickets/jazz-for-the-holidays/

Canceled Events

South Arkansas Symphony annual "Nutcracker" performances: Nov. 28.

Arkansas Choral Society "Messiah" performance: Dec. 4.

Ballet Arkansas "Nutcracker Spectacular": Dec. 10-13.