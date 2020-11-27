Hunt keeps rolling as team advances

University of Arkansas running back commitment Javion Hunt is a big reason why Midwest City (Okla.) Carl Albert has an 8-1 record and have advanced to the Class 5A state quarterfinals.

He has rushed for more than 100 yards five times this season with last week's game being the latest. He had 114 yards and 3 touchdowns on 11 carries while playing three quarters of a 49-14 victory over Ardmore.

Carl Albert Coach Jimmy Corley said Hunt displayed his power and speed.

"I think again he ran the ball well and thought he used his speed a little bit more," Corley said. "But still turned that power on when he needed to. He made a really nice run going into the north end zone, kind of spun and ran over a guy and went down the sideline for a nice touchdown."

Hunt, 6-0, 204 pounds, chose the Hogs over offers from Nebraska, Baylor, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Kansas and others.

A three-year starter, Hunt and the team's quarterback are leaders of the team and will be key to the Titans' success as they take on Tulsa Bishop Kelley tonight in their quest to win a fifth consecutive Class 5A state title, the 16th in school history.

"Those guys are just invaluable this time of year," Corley said. "They've been there and done it. This week and going forward if we take care of business, he's a big factor in that just with his leadership."

ESPN rates Hunt a 4-star prospect, the No. 19 running back in the nation and the No. 6 recruit in Oklahoma in the 2021 class.

For the season, Hunt has 91 carries for 748 yards, 11 touchdowns and 3 receptions for 67 yards. Defensively, he has recorded 10 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a recovered fumble for a touchdown at linebacker.

Corley ranks Hunt high on the list of players he's coached.

"I would put him right up there," Corley said. "He's just a good kid besides being a good football player. He's just a joy to be around because there have been no issues with him."