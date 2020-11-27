Hutchcraft needs two for starters

Conway Coach Ashley Hutchcraft has three returning starters this season, but there are aspects of the team she said that need to be shored up. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

Conway has had moments of high-level play during its first three games of the season, but there’s still something missing according to head coach Ashley Hutchcraft.

The Lady Wampus Cats have three starters back from last season’s team that reached the Class 6A state semifinals. Sophomore Chloe Clardy started all of last season, while classmate Savannah Scott and junior forward Jaiden Thomas were regulars before being sidelined by injury. It’s those three who have helped fueled Conway (2-1), which has won against Jacksonville and Jonesboro since opening the season with a 68-66 loss to Little Rock Christian.

Yet, there are aspects of the team that Hutchcraft mentioned needs to be shored up.

“We don’t really know who are starting five truly are to be honest,” she said. “We know three of them, but we don’t know the other two. What people don’t understand is that we had no offseason. For example, there were things we had to figure out in the Little Rock Christian game that we would’ve figured out in June at a team camp.

“I think everybody is just a step behind because of what’s happened this year due to covid. Now, that’s no excuse, but I think it’s going to take teams longer this year to figure things out. The exception to that, though, may be teams that are senior heavy like your Greenwoods or your Melbournes who have won big games already.”

Hutchcraft said the Lady Wampus Cats are feeling the effects of not having glue players like graduated seniors Jadah Pickens and T’yauna Rector in the lineup, both of whom she said brought energy to the group. The overwhelming majority of this year’s team are underclassmen, which could bode well for Conway’s success in both the short and long term.

Just how successful remains to be seen, but the Lady Wampus Cats will get a chance to test that theory at 7 p.m. Saturday when they host a DeSoto, Texas, team that will bring an abundance of talent and a hefty national reputation to Faulkner County.

The Lady Eagles (4-0), who have beaten their first four opponents by an average of nearly 28 points, are ranked No. 5 in the country by MaxPreps and have three players listed among the top 60 in the Class of 2022 by ESPN. Sa’Myah Smith, a 6-2 forward, is their highest rated player at No. 44, followed by Amina Muhammad, a 6-3 forward, at No. 49. Tionna Herron, a 6-4 center, is ranked No. 57.

“They have no preseason tournaments just like we don’t, and they were looking for something different,” Hutchcraft explained when asked how the matchup came about. “They actually called me and were like, ‘Hey coach, do you have an opening?’ I said, ‘Heck yes, let’s make this work.’

“Just to have that caliber of team with those players in that program come in is big. For them to be willing to drive six hours to Conway on Saturday and six hours back immediately afterwards, they’re making it work for us. Hopefully, we can keep the clock from running.”

Conway does have some familiarity with DeSoto. The teams met last season during the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas. The Lady Wampus Cats led the Lady Eagles for more than three-fourths of the game before a late run allowed DeSoto to escape with a 56-50 victory.

MARION BOYS

Pats back for more

Marion will try to take down an old foe today before looking to knock off another Class 6A foe Saturday.

The Patriots will play Little Rock Hall at Cirks Arena in a rematch of the 2019 Class 5A state championship game. Marion also will battle Fort Smith Northside at Mills High School on Saturday in the last of the three Hoopin’ 4 Hoodies contests that help celebrate Cigna Healthy Diabetes Awareness Month.

Marion won the event’s first game last Thursday when it battled back from a 16-point, first-half deficit to beat Little Rock Central 58-57. North Little Rock won the second game of the showcase the following Saturday with a 72-57 victory over Little Rock Parkview.

“These are good games for us, especially early in the season,” Marion Coach David Clark said following his team’s nailbiter over Central. “With a young team, it’ll help us as the season goes on. We’ve got some football guys that’ll come in soon, but to see how we’re playing even without them, it’s huge for this team.”

STAR CITY GIRLS

Nice bounce back

Three days after having its long winning streak snapped, Star City responded emphatically.

The Lady Bulldogs, who were co-champions of Class 4A last season, beat Sheridan 71-45 on the road Tuesday behind a monster outing from guard Janiya Johnson. The senior had 27 points, 9 steals, 7 rebounds and 4 assists against the Lady Yellowjackets. Bre’anna Grayson had 21 points and Maddie Anders added 16 points.

Star City previously had won its past 33 games dating back to last season before Nashville pulled off a 55-53 victory Nov. 21.

The next four games for the Lady Bulldogs will be away from home. Star City plays at Rogers (Dec. 4), Rogers Heritage (Dec. 5), White Hall (Dec. 8) and Hot Springs (Dec. 11).

JONESBORO BOYS

Still waiting patiently

It’s been a waiting game for Jonesboro this season.

While the majority of the teams in Class 5A have played at least one game, the Golden Hurricane aren’t scheduled to play their season opener until Dec. 4 against Valley View.

Jonesboro, which did participate in a benefit game against Conway on Nov. 17, was set to face Izard County on Tuesday, but the Cougars were forced to cancel because of covid-19-related issues.

Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift confirmed Wednesday that as of right now, his team won’t take the floor until next Friday. But with some teams scrambling to find replacement games for those that were either canceled or postponed, it may be possible that his team can play before then.

The Golden Hurricane return several standouts from last season, including guard Keylin McBride. The senior has shot 52.2% (92 of

176) from two-point range, 45% (141 of 313) from beyond the three-point line and 91% (106 of 117) from the free-throw line during his injury-shortened, 49-game career at Jonesboro.

Swift noted that McBride is completely healthy this season.

TIP-INS

Melbourne, the two-time, defending Class 2A state champions, pulled off a huge upset Tuesday when it won 54-48 on the road at Class 6A power Fort Smith Northside. But Melbourne wasn’t the only small school to win a game against a team from the state’s largest classification that night. Bergman (Class 3A), Gravette (Class 4A) and Clarksville (Class 4A) beat Class 6A-West challengers Rogers Heritage, Rogers and Springdale, respectively, in girls’ games. … Forrest City is set to play Marianna on a day that would’ve originally been reserved for the semifinals of the Rumble on the Ridge. Teams aren’t allowed to play in nonconference, multi-team tournaments or showcases this year because of covid-19. So the Mustangs will instead host their rivals, with the girls beginning at 6 p.m. The boys will follow immediately afterward.

Schedule

TODAY’S GAMES

BOYS

Crossett at Parkers Chapel*

Fort Smith Northside at Putnam City West, Okla.*

Marianna at Forrest City*

Marion at Little Rock Hall*

Warren at Fordyce

SATURDAY’S GAMES

BOYS

Lake Village at Strong

Marion vs. Fort Smith Northside^

Rogers Heritage at Farmington

GIRLS

DeSoto, Texas at Conway

Melbourne at Quitman

NOTE Some games may have been canceled or rescheduled because of covid-19. *Both boys and girls teams are scheduled to play. ^At Mills High School