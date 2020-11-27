NFL injury report

Injury Report

NEW YORK -- The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SUNDAY

ARIZONA CARDINALS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS -- CARDINALS: DNP: TE Darrell Daniels (ankle), DE Josh Mauro (hamstring), S Jalen Thompson (ankle) LIMITED: T Justin Murray (hand), QB Kyler Murray (right shoulder), S Charles Washington (groin). FULL: WR DeAndre Hopkins (illness), TE Maxx Williams (illness). PATRIOTS: DNP: DE Tashawn Bower (illness), RB Rex Burkhead (knee), DT Carl Davis (concussion), T Isaiah Wynn (knee). PATRIOTS: DNP: DE Tashawn Bower (illness), RB Rex Burkhead (knee), S Kyle Dugger (toe), WR Matt Slater (knee), RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep), T Isaiah Wynn (knee. LIMITED: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin), DT Adam Butler (shoulder), DT Byron Cowart (back), DT Carl Davis (concussion), K Nick Folk (back), CB Stephon Gilmore (hand), DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee), WR N'Keal Harry (shoulder), TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand), G Shaquille Mason (calf), T Joe Thuney (ankle.

BALTIMORE RAVENS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS -- RAVENS: DNP: CB Jimmy Smith (ankle), DE Jihad Ward (not injury related). LIMITED: TE Mark Andrews (thigh), LB Matt Judon (ankle), G Tyre Phillips (ankle). FULL: DE Derek Wolfe (illness). STEELERS: DNP: RB Trey Edmunds (hamstring), RB Jaylen Samuels (quadricep). LIMITED: CB Joe Haden (knee). FULL: Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related, quadricep), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (foot), DE Stephon Tuitt (not injury related), T Alejandro Villanueva (not injury related), LB Vince Williams (not injury related).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS -- PANTHERS: DNP: G Dennis Daley (concussion), CB Donte Jackson (toe). LIMITED: RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), G John Miller (knee, ankle), T Russell Okung (calf, S Sam Franklin (ankle),. FULL: FB Alex Armah (ankle), QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee), DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder), WR D.J. Moore (shoulder), LB Tahir Whitehead (rib, WR Braondon Zylstra. VIKINGS: DNP: G Ezra Cleveland (ankle, TE Irv Smith (groin, back). LIMITED: DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (shoulder, concussion), G Dru Samia (not injury related), S Harrison Smith (neck), FULL: T Brian O'Neill (shoulder).

CHICAGO BEARS at GREEN BAY PACKERS -- BEARS: DNP: QB Nick Foles (hip), DT Akiem Hicks (hamstring), T Charles Leno (toe). FULL: T Rashaad Coward (ankle), TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related), DT John Jenkins (ankle), S Sherrick McManis (hand), LB Barkevious Mingo (shoulder), RB David Montgomery (concussion), C Sam Mustipher (knee), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (calf), LB Danny Trevathan (not injury related), QB Mitchell Trubisky (right shoulder). PACKERS: DNP: WR Davante Adams (ankle), CB Josh Jackson (concussion), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee). LIMITED: CB Jaire Alexander (knee, hand), RB Tyler Ervin (wrist, ribs), CB Ka'dar Hollman (quadricep), CB Kevin King (achilles), WR Allen Lazard (core), C Corey Linsley (back), G Lucas Patrick (toe), S Will Redmond (shoulder, elbow), P J.K. Scott (back, right quadricep), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), CB Chandon Sullivan (ribs), TE Robert Tonyan (ankle), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (achilles). FULL: LB Christian Kirksey (quadricep), LB Kamal Martin (neck), S Vernon Scott (shoulder), WR Darrius Shepherd (shoulder), DE Billy Winn (knee).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS -- BROWNS: DNP: RB Dontrell Hilliard (not injury related), S Jovante Moffatt (illness), S Sheldrick Redwine (knee), S Andrew Sendejo (groin), CB Denzel Ward (calf), T Jedrick Wills (illness). LIMITED: T Jack Conklin (knee), S Ronnie Harrison (knee), DT Larry Ogunjobi (ankle), G Wyatt Teller (calf), C J.C. Tretter (knee). FULL: CB Robert Jackson (not injury related), CB Kevin Johnson (finger), WR Jarvis Landry (hip), LB Elijah Lee (not injury related), LB Jacob Phillips (not injury related), LB Malcolm Smith (not injury related), WR Taywan Taylor (not injury related), CB Tavierre Thomas (not injury related), LB Mack Wilson (not injury related). JAGUARS: DNP: WR D.J. Chark (ribs), CB Chris Claybrooks (core muscle), CB Sidney Jones (achilles), G Andrew Norwell (forearm. LIMITED: LB Dakota Allen (ankle), WR Chris Conley (hip), QB Gardner Minshew (right thumb), TE James O'Shaughnessy (knee, not injury related), WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring), S Jarrod Wilson (shoulder). FULL: TE Tyler Eifert (concussion), T Cam Robinson (illness).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS -- CHIEFS: FULL: T Eric Fisher (ankle, shoulder), LB Willie Gay (shoulder), DT Chris Jones (groin), TE Travis Kelce (pectoral), CB Thakarius Keyes (ankle), DT Derrick Nnadi (ankle), C Austin Reiter (knee), T Mike Remmers (rib), DT Khalen Saunders (elbow), CB L'Jarius Sneed (collarbone), WR Sammy Watkins (calf, hamstring). BUCCANEERS: DNP: CB Jamel Dean (concussion), TE Tanner Hudson (not injury related), C A.Q. Shipley (neck), T Donovan Smith (ankle). LIMITED: LB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee). FULL: WR Chris Godwin (finger), G Ali Marpet (concussion), CB Ryan Smith (ankle).

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at ATLANTA FALCONS -- RAIDERS: DNP: S Erik Harris (calf), CB Amik Robertson (illness). LIMITED: RB Alec Ingold (ribs), RB Josh Jacobs (hip), RB Jalen Richard (chest), T Sam Young (knee). FULL: WR Nelson Agholor (knee), CB Damon Arnette (illness), DT Maurice Hurst (ankle), T Kolton Miller (ankle), DE Carl Nassib (knee), DT Kendal Vickers (shoulder). FALCONS: DNP: RB Todd Gurley (knee), TE Hayden Hurst (ankle), RB Qadree Ollison (illness). LIMITED: G James Carpenter (groin), DE Dante Fowler (hamstring), DT Grady Jarrett (knee, groin), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), LB Foyesade Oluokun (knee), WR Calvin Ridley (foot), LB Edmond Robinson (hamstring), LB Mykal Walker (hamstring). FULL: TE Luke Stocker (foot).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at BUFFALO BILLS -- CHARGERS: DNP: T Bryan Bulaga (knee, not injury related), CB Casey Hayward (groin), DE Melvin Ingram (knee), DE Uchenna Nwosu (shoulder, chest). LIMITED: RB Kalen Ballage (ankle, calf). BILLS: DNP: WR John Brown (ankle). LIMITED: T Cody Ford (ankle), QB Jake Fromm (not injury related). FULL: DE A.J. Epenesa (concussion), DE Jerry Hughes (back), RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring), TE Dawson Knox (hamstring), CB Josh Norman (illness).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at NEW YORK JETS -- DOLPHINS: DNP: RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder), G Solomon Kindley (foot). LIMITED: WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring), QB Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb), LB Kyle Van Noy (hip). FULL: DT Raekwon Davis (thumb), S Kavon Frazier (shoulder), DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder), CB Jamal Perry (foot), LB Andrew Van Ginkel (wrist). JETS: DNP: T George Fant (knee, ankle), RB Frank Gore (not injury related), LB Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring). FULL: QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder), TE Christopher Herndon (back).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at DENVER BRONCOS -- SAINTS: DNP: WR Deonte Harris (neck), G Andrus Peat (concussion). LIMITED: RB Alvin Kamara (foot), RB Ty Montgomery (hamstring), WR Michael Thomas (ankle). FULL: TE Josh Hill (concussion), CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), RB Dwayne Washington (back). BRONCOS: DNP: WR Jerry Jeudy (achilles, ankle), S Trey Marshall (shin). LIMITED: CB Bryce Callahan (foot), T Demar Dotson (calf, hand), G Graham Glasgow (calf), LB Joseph Jones (calf), LB Malik Reed (ankle), DT Sylvester Williams (elbow). FULL: CB Duke Dawson (chest), TE Noah Fant (ribs), LB Josey Jewell (ankle), QB Drew Lock (ribs), T Elijah Wilkinson (knee).

NEW YORK GIANTS at CINCINNATI BENGALS -- GIANTS: DNP: CB James Bradberry (not injury related). LIMITED: WR Sterling Shepard (hip, toe). FULL: WR Sterling Shepard (hip, toe). BENGALS: LIMITED: CB Mackensie Alexander (hamstring), LB Markus Bailey (hamstring), RB Giovani Bernard (concussion), WR Mike Thomas (hamstring). FULL: DT Geno Atkins (not injury related), DT Mike Daniels (not injury related), WR A.J. Green (not injury related), LB Logan Wilson (neck).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS -- 49ERS: No Data Reported. RAMS: DNP: TE Tyler Higbee (elbow), LB Terrell Lewis (knee). LIMITED: C Brian Allen (knee). FULL: DT Aaron Donald (not injury related).

TENNESSEE TITANS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS -- TITANS: DNP: WR A.J. Brown (knee), CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), T Dennis Kelly (knee). LIMITED: CB Malcolm Butler (rib), WR Adam Humphries (concussion), C Ben Jones (knee), G Rodger Saffold (ankle). FULL: DT Larrell Murchison (rib), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), TE Jonnu Smith (ankle), S Kenny Vaccaro (concussion).

COLTS: DNP: C Ryan Kelly (neck), G Quenton Nelson (back, ankle), LB Bobby Okereke (ankle), WR Zach Pascal (knee, foot), QB Philip Rivers (toe), S Khari Willis (ribs, shoulder). FULL: C Ryan Kelly (neck), G Quenton Nelson (back, ankle), LB Bobby Okereke (ankle), WR Zach Pascal (knee, foot), QB Philip Rivers (toe), S Khari Willis (ribs, shoulder).

MONDAY

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at PHILADELPHIS EAGLES -- SEAHAWKS: DNP: G Kyle Fuller (ankle), RB Travis Homer (wrist, knee), CB D.J. Reed (foot), T Brandon Shell (ankle), G Jordan Simmons (calf). LIMITED: T Duane Brown (knee, not injury related), RB Chris Carson (foot), CB Shaquill Griffin (hamstring), G Mike Iupati (back, hip), G Damien Lewis (hip, knee). FULL: S Jamal Adams (shoulder), RB Carlos Hyde (hamstring), WR Tyler Lockett (knee), DE Benson Mayowa (ankle), C Ethan Pocic (concussion), WR Freddie Swain (foot), LB K.J. Wright (ankle). EAGLES: DNP: S Rudy Ford (hamstring), T Lane Johnson (ankle). LIMITED: DE Derek Barnett (knee), T Jack Driscoll (knee), C Jason Kelce (elbow), RB Boston Scott (abdomen), LB Alex Singleton (ankle).