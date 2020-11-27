FOOTBALL

Ravens QB out vs. Steelers

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for covid-19, according to multiple media outlets. Last year's NFL MVP is the biggest star to become infected by the virus. The Baltimore Sun and ESPN, both citing unidentified sources, reported that Jackson was among four more Ravens players to test positive Thursday. Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee was placed on the reserve/covid-19 list Wednesday, joining running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Because of the outbreak, the Ravens have been conducting team work remotely. Baltimore (6-4) was supposed to play the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0) on Thursday night, but the game was postponed until Sunday. The latest round of positive tests could jeopardize the game being played this weekend.

Cards' Fitzgerald on covid list

Larry Fitzgerald and fellow Arizona Cardinals receiver Trent Sherfield have been placed on the reserve/covid-19 list. The team said Fitzgerald and Sherfield were added to the list Thursday, three days ahead of their road game against the New England Patriots. The 37-year-old Fitzgerald is in his 17th NFL season and hasn't missed a regular-season game since 2014. He's started all 10 games this season and has 43 catches for 336 yards. The 24-year-old Sherfield is in his third season. He's played in all 10 games, mostly on special teams.

Rams place Kiser on IR

The Los Angeles Rams placed leading tackler Micah Kiser on injured reserve Thursday, but Coach Sean McVay said the injury is not season-ending. The Rams' starting middle linebacker will be sidelined for at least three weeks, but likely no more, McVay said. Los Angeles (7-3) hosts San Francisco (4-6) on Sunday. Tight end Tyler Higbee (elbow) and rookie linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee) also missed practice on Thanksgiving. Higbee's availability Sunday will be a game-time decision, while Lewis will be monitored after his knee was drained. Kiser injured his knee late in the Rams' 27-24 victory at Tampa Bay last Monday night, McVay said. Kiser leads the team with 77 tackles, along with three passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Browns put DE on covid list

The Cleveland Browns placed defensive end Porter Gustin on the reserve/covid-19 list Thursday, further weakening a group already missing star Myles Garrett and the latest move for a Browns team hit hard by the virus in recent weeks. Gustin's positive test forced the Browns to close their facility for the third day in a row to conduct contact tracing. It also altered Coach Kevin Stefanski's practice schedule again as he prepares the Browns (7-3) for Sunday's game at Jacksonville. Cleveland's defense did not get on the field on Thanksgiving as the unit was limited to only virtual meetings. With Gustin now out, the Browns will be missing five players, including Garrett and defensive end Joe Jackson to coronavirus.

Colorado-USC canceled

No. 18 Southern California's scheduled home game against Colorado has been canceled, with the Buffaloes moving quickly to set up a replacement game against San Diego State in Boulder on Saturday. The Pac-12 said USC didn't have the minimum number of scholarship players available at a specific position group as a result of a number of positive covid-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional players under contact tracing protocols. San Diego State had an opening after its game at Fresno State was canceled.

GOLF

Two share Dunhill lead

Robin Roussel reeled off five consecutive birdies at the start of his back nine to shoot a 7-under 65 and take a share of the first-round lead at the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Championship on Thursday in Malelane, South Africa. Roussel also finished with a birdie, his ninth of the day at Leopard Creek. He made two bogeys. The Frenchman was tied with Adrian Meronk of Poland, who had two eagles in his opening round. Scott Jamieson is one shot back in third and Richard Bland was fourth after a 67.

TRACK & FIELD

Coleman appeals doping ban

Men's 100-meter world champion Christian Coleman has formally appealed against his two-year ban for missing multiple doping tests, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Thursday. The court also received an appeal by the World Athletics governing body against a decision to clear women's 400-meter world champion Salwa Eid Naser on a technicality despite facing similar charges as Coleman. The verdicts in the separate cases will have a big impact on two of the most anticipated sprint events at the Tokyo Olympics next year. Coleman is challenging a two-year ban imposed last month by an independent tribunal at track and field's Athletics Integrity Unit.

SKIING

Vlhova's streak continues

Petra Vlhova won her third World Cup race in six days Thursday, beating unheralded Paula Moltzan of the United States in a floodlit parallel event in Lech-Zuers, Austria. Coming off two consecutive slalom wins in Finland last weekend, Vlhova won the first run of the final against Moltzan by 0.21 seconds. The American seemed to have made up the deficit in the deciding run on the faster blue course but she crashed four gates short of the finish. It was Moltzan's first career podium on the World Cup, less than six weeks after she earned her first top 10 at the season-opening giant slalom in Austria. Her American teammate Mikaela Shiffrin, who returned from her 10-month break from racing with second and fifth-place finishes in Finland last weekend, skipped the event.