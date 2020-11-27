Pair of rivalry games highlight SEC schedule

A couple of big rivalry games this week in the SEC with the Iron Bowl -- Auburn at Alabama -- and the Egg Bowl -- Mississippi State at Ole Miss.

The Egg Bowl will be the only bowl on the Rebels' and Bulldogs' agenda this season, but it is always a game when you can throw out the records and just enjoy the contest.

The Iron Bowl will be without one of its main players, Nick Saban. He is in quarantine after testing positive for covid-19, and we wish him and everyone with the virus a quick recovery.

Arkansas, of course, had too many injuries, academic issues and covid-19 problems to field a team, but should be ready for next week, although the SEC is hinting the schedule is being shook up, so the Razorbacks might be playing Missouri.

Went 4-2 last week to bring the season total to 35-18.

Here are this week's picks:

South Alabama

at Arkansas State

Both teams are 3-6. There is no true home-field advantage during this coronavirus restricted attendance season and both are riding four-game losing streaks. The Jaguars have the better defense, although neither team is bragging about their defense which has given up more points than the offense has scored. Arkansas State 38-31

Auburn at Alabama

Usually you can throw out the betting line in this game. Bama is favored by 241/2, and Nick Saban doesn't usually run the score up, but he won't be there tomorrow. The Tigers have been improving the last three weeks, and their pass defense is second best in the SEC, so the No. 2 passing offense of the Crimson Tide has its work cut out for them. Gus Malzahn will be throwing everything his team has at the Tide in hopes of evening his record to 4-4 against Saban who still gets the win or loss no matter where he's watching. He still prepared this team every day this season. The Crimson Tide may be the best team in the country. Alabama 42-31

Vanderbilt at Missouri

The Tigers are in third place in the SEC East and Vanderbilt is last and winless. This is a make-up game that was postponed because of the virus. Missouri 31-17

Kentucky at Florida

The Gators are improving every week and should take another step forward tomorrow against a team that struggles to move the ball through the air. The Gators are first in passing offense in the SEC and the Wildcats are first in pass defense. Not sure how big this is in the Bluegrass State since basketball has started. Florida 42-28

Mississippi State

at Ole Miss

Mike Leach and the Bulldogs will be trying to pull the Rebels down into the cellar with them. If they do that, it also knocks the Razorbacks into a tie for last place (fifth) with them. The Rebels have not been what was envisioned offensively with Lane Kiffin as the head coach. They lead the SEC in rushing but are still third in passing. Their defense, though, is not very good. Ole Miss 49-42

LSU at Texas A&M

In most seasons this would be a critical game, but the Tigers are in a rebuilding year, and the Aggies seem to be finding their stride with four consecutive wins. The Aggies have the better team on both sides of the ball. Texas A&M 42-24

Georgia at South Carolina

The Bulldogs are favored by more than three touchdowns and should be, as the Gamecocks have lost four in a row. The Dawgs seem to have finally found their quarterback and their defense is still really good. The Gamecocks are consistent on defense, not very good against the run or the pass. Georgia 31-14