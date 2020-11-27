Prairie Grove faces stern test at Rivercrest

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior fullback Foster Layman side-steps teammate Ethan Miller, who blocked one of the Blytheville defenders in pursuit. Layman rushed 14 times for 121 yards including this 52-yard touchdown carry playing a major role in Prairie Grove's 59-34 Class 4A playoff win over Blytheville on Friday.

Yellow buses criss-crossing the state with loads of football players is a sure sign the playoffs are in full swing and few teams have a longer trip than Prairie Grove, which plays at Rivercrest tonight in Class 4A.

Rivercrest is located in Mississippi County between the Johny Cash Museum in Dyess and the Hampton Archeological Museum in Wilson, fun visits both. The fun usually stops for visitors at the football stadium, where the Colts are 10-0 and ranked No. 5 in Class 4A.

Although separated by nearly 350 miles, Rivercrest and Prairie Grove are united in their country boy, tough-as-nails approach to winning football games. Few teams break down and tackle better than Prairie Grove, which is 10-1 on the season after losing to Shiloh Christian, the No. 1 team in Class 4A. The Tigers will have to be at their best on defense to slow a Rivercrest offense led by Kam Turner, an elusive senior quarterback who's passed for 2,687 yards and 34 touchdowns and ran for 1,246 yards and 16 touchdowns. Keshawn Scott, who played running back last season, moved to receiver and leads the team with 63 catches for 1,246 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Prairie Grove will counter offensively with its Wing-T offense that produced over 300 yards rushing last week in a 59-34 win over Blytheville. Quarterback Knox Laird connects mostly with Landon Semrad in the passing game and Laird is a top tackler at linebacker for the Tigers.

Rivercrest has a rich history with state championships in 1985, 2010, and 2017 and with former standouts like Steven Marshall, Richard Brothers, and Cortez Kennedy, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Prairie Grove has had postseason success, especially in 2015 when the Tigers won a school-record 13 games and reached the state championship for the first time in football.

Prairie Grove is certainly capable but the Tigers must contain the explosive Turner, who has run for over 100 yards in half his games this season and returned a punt last week for a touchdown. That's a challenge no team has accomplished.

RICK'S PICK: Rivercrest

Other selections involving teams from Northwest Arkansas. Some scheduled games may be canceled by tonight because of covid-19 concerns. (selections are capitalized).

CLASS 6A

Marion at GREENWOOD

CLASS 5A

White Hall at HARRISON

CLASS 4A

Malvern at SHILOH CHRISTIAN

Pocahontas at OZARK

Elkins at NASHVILLE

CLASS 3A

Osceola at BOONEVILLE

Glen Rose at CHARLESTON

Lincoln at McGEHEE

PICKS

LAST WEEK: 14-6 (70%)

OVERALL: 222-49 (82%)