Razorbacks open Florida swing with win over Wake Forest

Amber Ramirez scored 22 points to lead No. 14 Arkansas to a 98-82 victory over Wake Forest on Friday in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Fort Myers, Fla.

The Razorbacks (2-0) used a 37-point third quarter to put some distance between themselves and the Demon Deacons (0-1). Arkansas led 44-40 at halftime.

The Razorbacks opened the second half on a 17-2 run that included eight straight points by Ramirez. Ramirez and Destiny Slocum each hit a pair of 3-pointers during the run, and Chelsea Dungee had a 3-point play with a basket and free throw.

Arkansas led by as many as 24 points in the quarter.

Wake Forest pulled within 11 points with 4:04 remaining, but the Razorbacks closed with eight of the game's final 11 points.

Ramirez led six Razorbacks in double figures. Makayla Daniels added 18 points before fouling out late in the game, followed by Dungee with 17 and Slocum with 16. Erynn Barnum scored 12 points and Taylah Thomas had 11 points and 9 rebounds.

Senior guard Gina Conti led Wake Forest with 23 points.

Arkansas made 47.1% (33 of 70) of its field goal attempts, including 11 of 24 from 3-point range. The Razorbacks were 21 of 25 from the free throw line.

Arkansas scored 26 points off 19 Wake Forest turnovers.

Friday's game was the first of three in three days for Arkansas. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play the host Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and Maryland on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.