Trump: Will exit if Biden wins

President Donald Trump departs the Roosevelt Room of the White House after a Thanksgiving call to military personnel. “I know the answer,” Trump said when asked whether he would attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, but he declined to reveal it. (The New York Times/Erin Schaff)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Thursday that he would leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden next month, though he vowed to keep fighting to overturn the election he lost and said he may never concede.

"Certainly I will, and you know that," he said when asked if he would leave the White House if the Electoral College picks Biden.

Though advisers have long said he would leave Jan. 20, it was Trump's first explicit commitment to vacate office if the vote does not go his way.

Trump said he planned to continue to make claims of fraud about the results and said Biden could not have won close to 80 million votes. His legal team has lost almost every claim in every state so far, as officials certify election results for Biden.

"It's going to be a very hard thing to concede," he said.

Asked if he would attend Biden's inauguration, he demurred. "I know the answer," he said, though he declined to provide it.

Even as most of his lawyers have quit and many campaign officials say the effort to overturn the election is going nowhere, Trump said it was going "very well."

The president made the remarks in the diplomatic room of the White House after he spoke to soldiers across the world. The Thanksgiving session -- an annual tradition for Trump -- was the first time he took questions from the media since the election.

He planned to have dinner with his family at the White House on Thursday night and spent much of the day at his golf club in Virginia.

The president also said he planned to campaign in Georgia for two Republicans in Senate runoffs set for January. The races are key to the party keeping the majority. Trump said he may go as soon as Saturday, though a White House spokesman later said he meant Dec. 5.

Republicans close to Trump have said he was largely uninterested in the runoffs until his Thursday appearance. He railed against Georgia officials, who he believes have not intervened enough as the state has counted ballots and certified results for Biden.

"I'm very worried about that," Trump said, when asked if Georgia's Senate runoff elections would be legitimate.

"You have a fraudulent system," he said he told Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia. He said his supporters feared the race was illegitimate.

Trump continued to claim that there had been widespread voter fraud in the presidential election. And he again said Republican poll watchers were not allowed to observe in Pennsylvania, though his lawyers have said in court that some were allowed to observe.

Aides say Trump has begun discussing a 2024 presidential bid, but he said Thursday that he was still focused on 2020.

"I don't think it's right he's trying to pick a Cabinet," Trump said of Biden. Trump had blocked a presidential transition but relented this week and allowed his team to go forward.

Trump also briefly addressed the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more then 263,000 people in the United States.

"The vaccines -- and by the way, don't let Joe Biden take credit for the vaccine ... . Don't let him take credit for the vaccines, because the vaccines were me," he said.