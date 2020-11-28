FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., poses during a ceremonial re-enactment of his swearing-in ceremony in the Rayburn Room on Capitol Hill in Washington. Valadao has reclaimed the U.S. House seat he lost in the California farm belt two years ago. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

California Republican claims House seat

FRESNO, Calif. -- Republicans have picked up their 11th seat overall in the U.S. House and the third seat in California, as Republican David Valadao reclaimed the seat he lost in the farm belt two years ago.

The former congressman defeated Democratic Rep. TJ Cox, who ousted Valadao in the 21st Congressional District two years ago by 862 votes.

Valadao endorsed President Donald Trump after withholding his backing in 2016.

Valadao also stressed his independence, criticizing the Trump administration for family separations at the border while also promoting Trump's willingness to work across party lines.

Cox campaigned on health care and immigration change in a district with a large Hispanic population. Valadao stressed support for more water for agriculture while accusing Cox of lining up with radical environmentalists.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

In an online video posted this week Valadao pledged to pass a coronavirus relief package and improve the health care system "so that everyone can get the care they need when they need it most."

Cox has not yet conceded the election. He said in a Facebook post Thursday that he would not make a statement on the election results until every vote is counted.

$10,000 reward for leads in shooting

CHICAGO -- A Chicago anti-violence group has offered a $10,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest in a drive-by shooting that critically wounded a 5-year-old boy inside his home, saying someone must know who the shooter is.

Early Walker, a founder of I'm Telling, Don't Shoot, urged anyone with information in the Nov. 16 shooting of Clareon Williams to pass that information along to authorities. He said those who provide information will receive part of the reward before there is a conviction.

Speaking at a news conference with Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan, Walker encouraged those involved to come forward.

"Do the right thing, turn yourself in. This family deserves justice. This child is fighting for his life," he said, adding that "someone out there who knows who the shooter is."

Clareon was sitting on a couch with his father when gunfire erupted outside their apartment building in Roseland on Chicago's South Side. One bullet passed through a window and struck the boy in the head, police said.

Deenihan said Clareon remains hospitalized "in extremely critical condition."

Georgia county forms mental-crisis unit

CARROLLTON, Ga. -- A west Georgia county is launching a mobile crisis unit to handle emergency psychiatric calls.

The Times-Georgian reported Carroll County will launch the unit next year, responding to any call that 911 dispatchers identify as a mental health crisis.

A two-person team will be dispatched. One member will be Chiquita Thomasson, a Carrollton police officer and certified paramedic. The second member will be a licensed professional counselor yet to be selected.

The team won't wear uniforms and will drive an unmarked, donated 2020 Ford Explorer.

Thomasson said the aim is to avoid the intimidation that police can sometimes bring, encouraging the public to see the team as there to help and not to arrest or hospitalize people.

Thomasson said psychiatric calls arrive daily to police agencies, ranging from anxiety to people experiencing a full-blown manic state.

She said first responders are often choosing between arresting someone for a nuisance crime or sending the person to the hospital. This de-escalation unit adds a third option.

"They don't have to go sit at the jail; they don't have to go to the hospital," Thomasson said.

Students fail to comply with covid tests

The University of Maryland in College Park referred about 150 students to its conduct office for failing to comply with coronavirus testing requirements, a school spokesman said.

Students and employees who visit the campus for classes, on-campus jobs or other activities are required to complete daily symptom checks and confirm they have tested negative for the coronavirus. But officials discovered dozens were noncompliant this fall.

The University of Maryland generates reports of students who visit campus and have not submitted coronavirus test results from off-campus clinics or do not have upcoming testing appointments on campus, said Katie Lawson, a spokesman for the campus. The school also uses its building locking system and Wi-Fi network to monitor who visits campus and if visitors have completed health screenings, according to the school's data policy.

The health screenings, designed to capture information about symptoms related to the coronavirus, are a series of questions answered in an app.

Students who did not follow those requirements this semester received two warnings before they were referred to the Office of Student Conduct, Lawson said. Upon referral, students are required to attend an information session about the disciplinary process, then officials will determine if sanctions are warranted.

Employees who do not abide by testing requirements are also subject to punishment, Lawson said.