Cohu: LR Christian produces one of its best efforts this year

HOT SPRINGS -- Little Rock Christian rolled to a 52-14 victory Friday night over Hot Springs Lakeside at Chick Austin Field to advance to the Class 5A semifinals.

The Warriors (8-2) will travel to Harrison on Friday for the semifinals.

"Our guys came out and really played well," Little Rock Christian Coach Eric Cohu said. "We played one of our better games of the season. Came out on both sides of the ball and played strong and felt like offensively we set the pace early. I really felt like the offense set the pace."

The Warriors set the pace early with running back Jayvean Dyer-Jones, who capped a 14-play, 62-yard drive with a 7-yard rushing touchdown with 8:17 left for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Will Ross threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Chance Cross to tie the game at 7-7 with 3:59 left in the quarter.

Little Rock Christian continued to showcase a rhythmic offense, leaving Lakeside in the dust as Corey Platt Jr. hauled in a pass from the 4 for the last score of the first quarter. Dyer-Jones rushed in from the 1 to start the second for a 21-7 edge.

A fumble by the Rams was recovered by Little Rock Christian senior Luke Lee at the Lakeside 24, and after a pass from Colin Cooper to Platt, a face-mask penalty moved the ball to the Rams' 2. Cooper sneaked the ball in to extend the lead to 28-7.

Cooper's 40-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Wadworth made it 35-7 with 7:25 left before halftime. He found Jacob Morrison for a 30-yard scoring pass with 1:55 left in the second quarter to stretch the Warriors' lead to 42-7.

A fumbled snap at the 3 was picked up by Little Rock Christian, and a short field goal by Isaiah Hankins made it 45-7 at the break.

Brian Gittens' 56-yard touchdown run with 6:25 left in the third quarter increased the Warriors' advantage to 52-7.

Cohu noted multiple playmakers who led the Warriors.

"Corey Platt -- if he's not the best player in the state, he's one of the best players in the state," he said. "Jayvean Dyer-Jones made a lot of plays, and Colin Cooper, our quarterback, made a lot of plays. We really had those three step up offensively and had a good first half."

Lakeside Coach Jared McBride led the Rams to a No. 1 seed in the 5A-South Conference, but the team's playoff run ended Friday against a Warriors team that has played in the past two Class 5A state championship games.

"I thought our team had a fantastic year," McBride said. "Tough game for us tonight. Little Rock Christian's a really fantastic football team, and they'll play a lot more games."