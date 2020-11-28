Conway council OKs staff bonuses

The Conway City Council members are giving themselves, the mayor and other employees a higher holiday bonus this year because of what the mayor said has been a challenging year.

The council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve Mayor Bart Castleberry's proposed ordinance to give full-time employees and elected officials each a net $500 bonus while part-time employees and elected officials will each receive a net amount of $250.

Last year, the bonuses were $350 and $150, respectively.

"Our employees have done a tremendous job this year under some trying circumstances," Castleberry said. "They've shown up for work and taken care of the people of Conway."

City Council members are considered part-time employees and will receive the $250 bonus, said city spokesman Bobby Kelly. The council members were not included in last year's bonus schedule.

"This year I included the part-time elected officials too," Castleberry said at the meeting. "With everything that's been going on, you guys have been working hard too. It's up to y'all, but I did include you."

There were no objections from the council members, and the ordinance passed unanimously.

Castleberry, as well as City Clerk Mike Garrett and City Attorney Chuck Clawson, will each receive the $500 bonus for full-time elected officials. The full-time officials receive the holiday bonus every year.

"You do not deserve bonuses!" Stephanie Gray said in a comment posted on the city's video during the live-stream of the council meeting.

To receive the bonus, an employee must be hired before the last full pay period in November and must be actively employed on the date of distribution, according to the ordinance.

"Employees pending termination will not receive any appreciation bonus," according to the ordinance.

The appreciation bonuses will cost the city about $307,355, which will be taken from the city's general fund, street fund, sanitation enterprise fund and the airport fund and placed in the respective salary accounts for each department.

The Faulkner County Quorum Court voted earlier this month to give full-time employees each a $300 bonus and $150 for each part-time employee.

The practice of holiday bonuses differs in cities and counties across the state.

Little Rock does not typically give holiday bonuses, said spokesman Lamor Williams.

North Little Rock city employees do not typically receive bonuses either, said city spokesman Jim Billings. The employees did, however, receive a 2% raise in August to their annual salaries.

In Hot Springs, the Hot Springs Board of Directors voted to give full-time employees each a $1,200 end-of-the-year bonus and $600 each for part-time workers. The bonuses will cost the city about $740,000, according to city documents.