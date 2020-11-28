Covid-19 cases rise in Northwest Arkansas

FILE -- Nurse Caitlin Percival bags a covid-19 test, Friday, April 24, 2020 at a drive-thru testing site at the Mercy Convenient Care in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Northwest Arkansas.

The number of people in Benton and Washington county hospitals with covid-19 has increased by about 86% since the start of November. The hospitals had 57 patients in their covid-19 units Nov. 2. and 106 patients in covid-19 units as of Wednesday, according to data available from the region's largest health care organizations by Martine Pollard, a spokeswoman at Mercy Health System.

"This increase in caring for covid-19 patients, high acuity patients in our ICUs, along with other diverse medical needs, causes us to have great concern," according to a joint statement. "We continue to work together monitoring community spread, testing supplies, staffing, equipment and modification of covid units, while knowing our surrounding regions and states are experiencing similar increases in community spread and hospitalizations, limiting resource reserves. We are holding steady but with growing concern of overstressing our workforce and health systems."

The highest reported number of hospitalized covid-19 patients in the region at one time was 113 patients July 7.

The number of cumulative covid-19 cases in Benton and Washington counties increased by about 1,950 within the past week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Cases had increased by about 1,840 the week before.

Washington County had 15,282 cumulative cases as of Friday, compared with 14,252 on Nov. 20. Active cases decreased from 1,398 to 1,369. Active cases as of Friday included 991 confirmed cases and 378 probable cases.

Benton County had 11,831 cumulative cases as of Friday, compared with 10,906 on Nov. 20. Active cases decreased from 1,078 to 1,043. Active cases as of Friday included 744 confirmed cases and 299 probable cases.

Both antigen tests and polymerase chain reaction, or PCR tests, are used to test for covid-19. Antigen tests produce faster results, are generally only used on people with symptoms of the virus and have a higher chance of giving false-negative results. Both antigen and most PCR tests are done via nasal swabs. The latter requires a long swab far up the nose, while antigen tests require swabbing the front of the inside of the nose.

A total of 113,821 PCR tests and 6,857 antigen tests have been done among Benton County residents, while 127,400 PCR tests and 15,129 antigen tests have been done among Washington County residents, according to the Health Department.

Washington Regional Health System collected 27,318 specimens to be tested from people from March 16 through Thursday, according to Natalie Hardin, spokeswoman. The data includes PCR and antigen tests performed at its covid-19 screening clinics and primary care clinics. It doesn't include specimens collected at Washington Regional's urgent care clinics throughout the region.

Community Clinic, which offers covid-19 testing at its clinics throughout the region, collected specimens for 21,760 PCR tests and 2,008 antigen tests as of Thursday, according to Abbie Luzius, community development manager.

The four largest school districts in Northwest Arkansas reported virus cases, although schools were closed for at least part of the week for Thanksgiving.

Rogers Public Schools had 392 cases, including 40 active cases, as of Tuesday, according to the district's website. The district had 947 people in quarantine as of Tuesday, according to the district's website. The data includes students, staff and faculty.

The Springdale district had 789 cases, including 134 active cases, as of Wednesday, according to the Health Department. The district shifted to remote learning Monday and Tuesday and were closed Wednesday through Friday.

The Bentonville School district had 334 cases, including 69 active cases, among students, faculty and staff as of Wednesday, according to the Health Department. Schools were closed all week.

The Fayetteville district had 187 cases, including 49 active cases, among students, staff and faculty members as of Tuesday. Fifty-seven staff and/or faculty and 269 students were in quarantine as of Tuesday, according to the district's website.