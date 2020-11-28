Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

CROSSETT 28, MONTICELLO 20

Today at 2:33 a.m.

CROSSETT 28, MONTICELLO 20

MONTICELLO -- Tyrique Jones' 1-yard fourth-quarter touchdown lifted the Eagles (6-1) on the road at Monticello (7-5).

Jones' game-clinching score was his third of the night. Jackson Moore added a score for Crossett.

Just before halftime, Jones threw a touchdown pass to Dewayne Ashford to tie the game at 14-14, however a touchdown by Monticello's Keon Smith with less than a minute to go before halftime put the Billies up 20-14.

Jones scored twice (53, 1) in the second half, while the Crossett defense held Monticello scoreless.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT