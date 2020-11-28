DUMAS 36, GOSNELL 30
DUMAS -- The Bobcats (9-3) scratched out a close victory in eliminating the Pirates (4-4), thanks to five rushing touchdowns by senior Kylin James.
James' 36-yard touchdown run gave Dumas an early lead.
Gosnell battled back on a Travelle Anderson touchdown run. The subsequent two-point conversion gave the Pirates an 8-7 lead.
The Bobcats clawed ahead with two touchdowns by James in the second quarter and took a 21-16 halftime advantage half.
James ran for a 19-yard touchdown and followed with a 16-yard score in the third quarter.
