Entries sought for Gravette parade, decorating contest

GRAVETTE -- Entries are being accepted for the city of Gravette's annual Christmas parade. The parade is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Dec. 5.

It will be similar to the Gravette Day parade and will feature an extended route that will travel through several residential areas so more spectators can safely enjoy the holiday tradition.

The theme for the 2020 parade is "Merry and Bright" and parade participants are encouraged to decorate their entries to reflect that theme. Trophies will be awarded for best use of lights, best use of theme, and most festive. Winners will be announced on social media after the parade ends.

Those wishing to sign up for the parade may visit www.gravettear.com/christmas-parade .

The city is also sponsoring a Christmas decorating contest similar to the door/yard decorating contest held on Gravette Day. Trophies will be presented to first-, second- and third-place winners. Fred Overstreet, president of the Greater Gravette Chamber of Commerce, is also accepting donations of other prizes to be given to the winners.

Individuals or businesses who wish to enter the decorating contest may do so at www.gravettear.com/christmas-decorating-contest .

A map of all entrants will be created so area citizens can drive around and see the displays of holiday spirit.