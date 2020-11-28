Follow live: North Texas at Arkansas

Arkansas guard Moses Moody dribbles into the lane during the Razorbacks' season opener against Mississippi Valley State on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. ( Gunnar Rathbun, Arkansas Razorbacks )

Arkansas 13, North Texas 10 - 11:47 left first half

The Mean Green made something of a run to pull within three points a moment ago, but the Razorbacks have led the whole way so far. Arkansas, though, does not have a score from the field since Connor Vanover's dunk at the 16:21 mark.

Justin Smith and JD Notae have hit three free throws since then. Thomas Bell and Jalen Jackson have four points apiece for North Texas, whose bench has been pretty animated in the opening minutes.

Desi Sills will be at the line when play continues. He was fouled attacking the rim prior to the under-12 media timeout. He has three points and a pair of turnovers in the early going.

Arkansas 10, North Texas 4 - 15:43 left first half

Justin Smith opened tonight's game with a midrange jumper from the right side of the floor. Connor Vanover later added a putback dunk off a Moses Moody miss at the rim for his first points of the night.

Desi Sills and Moody each have three points to lead the way for the Razorbacks. Something to keep an eye on: Moody is 2 of 7 at the rim this season. Needs to be more effective there. He is 1 of 3 from the floor tonight and just knocked down a left-corner 3.

The Mean Green turned the ball over three times in the opening four-plus minutes.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Desi Sills, Jalen Tate, Moses Moody, Connor Vanover and Justin Smith.

Sills opened his junior season in style on Wednesday, finishing second on the team in scoring with 19 points. He also added three steals, his most in a game since Feb. 4 against Auburn. Each player in tonight’s starting group scored at least 12 points and collectively hit 9 of 17 from 3.

Following its season-opening win, Arkansas briefly moved up one spot in the KenPom.com rankings to No. 53, but will play tonight’s game back at 54.

North Texas' starters: James Reese (6-4), Javion Hamlet (6-4), Mardrez McBride (6-2), Thomas Bell (6-6) and Zachary Simmons (6-10).

The Mean Green, like Arkansas on Wednesday, found great success against the Delta Devils from beyond the arc and ran away with a 116-62 win. North Texas hit a school-record 21 3-pointers on 33 attempts. It was the program's most in a game since hitting 19 in a win over Arkansas-Little Rock last season.

Reese led all scorers Thursday at MVSU with 21 on 8 of 11 shooting, including 5 of 7 from 3. Simmons added 16 points and seven rebounds, and Javion Hamlet, a senior guard, pitched in 13 points and a career-high 11 assists.

North Texas currently leads the country in effective field goal percentage, according to KenPom, at 81.7%. It did turn the ball over 17 times in Game 1, though.