Hogs-Tigers reset by SEC for Dec. 5

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas' final two-game swing of 2020 will start with a road date at Missouri next Saturday, the SEC office announced Friday.

The kickoff time for the Battle Line Rivalry game was not announced.

The Razorbacks (3-5) and Tigers (3-3) were originally scheduled to play today, but the SEC postponed the game on Monday due to Arkansas' available scholarship players dipping below the minimum of 53 established by the SEC medical guidance task force. The drop below 53 was due to a combination of positive covid-19 tests, contact tracing that led to quarantines, injuries and other factors.

Missouri is hosting Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. today.

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman, speaking on Wednesday's SEC teleconference, sounded optimistic the Razorbacks would have stronger numbers next week.

"We're very positive that we'll be able to play next week, assuming the SEC ... gives us a game," Pittman said.

The Razorbacks are looking to break a four-game losing streak to the Tigers in the Battle Line Rivalry.

Arkansas was originally scheduled to host No. 1 Alabama on Dec. 5. However, because the Crimson Tide have a makeup game against LSU still to be played, the Razorbacks will host the Crimson Tide on Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.

The Alabama-LSU game, originally scheduled for Nov. 14, will now be played on Dec. 5.

A release from the SEC office explained the schedule movements as allowing for the continued opportunity for all 14 SEC teams to each play 10 games in the 2020 season.

The SEC recently added Dec. 19 as an extra playing date, but it is also the scheduled date for the SEC Championship Game. Alabama and Florida are in the driver's seat for winning their SEC divisions and meeting in the title game.

If the Crimson Tide defeat Auburn today, they will clinch their spot in the championship game and would play at Arkansas on Dec. 12.

At a glance

ARKANSAS AT MISSOURI

WHEN Dec. 5, time TBD

WHERE Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Mo.

RECORDS Arkansas 3-5; Missouri 3-3

COACHES Sam Pittman (3-5 in first season at Arkansas and overall); Eliah Drinkwitz (3-3 in first season at Missouri, 15-4 in second season overall)

SERIES Missouri leads 8-3

TV TBD

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

ALABAMA AT ARKANSAS

Game will be rescheduled from original date of Dec. 5 to a date TBD.