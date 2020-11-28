• Thomas Schmitt, chairman of a commission of international entomologists, said the group selected the Danish mayfly as Insect of the Year for 2021, citing the insect's life cycle, which allows it only a few days after hatching to fly, mate and lay eggs before dying.

• Amy Wilkerson of Jackson County, Miss., who pleaded guilty in 2007 to shaking an 8-week-old baby to death, has been granted an appeal hearing on her life sentence and plans to argue that scientific evidence developed since her plea has in many cases discredited shaken baby syndrome as a cause of death.

• Jeff Rinaldo, police captain in Buffalo, N.Y., said officers are investigating what led a speeding minivan to crash into a monument honoring President William McKinley in front of Buffalo City Hall, killing a passenger and injuring the driver on Thanksgiving.

• Mattina Marshall of Kansas City, Mo., was charged with kidnapping her children, Avontay Reed, 7, and Kelvontae Cooper, 4, who have been missing since Nov. 9 when Marshall took them from their aunt's home, where they had been placed because of Marshall's mental health and drug problems, authorities said.

• Morgan Douglas, 23, Dixon Fife, 24, and Michael Dean Roberts, 43, all roommates doing hurricane recovery work in Lake Charles, La., are accused in the death of a woman whose body was found in a charred vehicle Nov. 20.

• Clay Chism, sheriff of Callaway County, Mo., said authorities are investigating after a historic Black church was targeted by vandals who smashed windows, shattered toilets, and tipped over pews and an air conditioner.

• James Timothy Norman of Jackson, Miss., will not face the death penalty in a scheme that prosecutors say led to the shooting death of Andre Montgomery, 20, whose grandmother's St. Louis-area restaurant was the setting for the reality show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's."

• Christion Mitchell-Childress, 22, of Southfield, Mich., was arrested in Dallas in the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl, who was sleeping on a sofa when bullets were fired through the living room window at her Detroit home.

• Casey Wallace, a Louisiana state police spokesman, said speeding and impairment are not suspected after a Boyce police officer's patrol car hit and killed a man who was standing with a bicycle at 2 a.m. just inside a highway traffic lane.