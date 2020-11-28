Irish defense holds down high-powered Tar Heels

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (left) hands off to running back Kyren Williams during the first half Friday against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. Book threw for 279 yards and a score, and used his mobility and elusiveness to keep plays alive to lead the Irish to a 31-17 victory. (AP/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Ian Book kept No. 2 Notre Dame's offense moving while the Fighting Irish defense locked down Sam Howell and No. 19 North Carolina's potent offense for the final three quarters in a 31-17 victory Friday.

Book threw for 279 yards and a score, and ran for 48 yards for the Fighting Irish (9-0, 8-0 ACC), using his mobility and elusiveness to keep plays alive on a night when both offenses frequently faced long fields.

Receiver Ben Skowronek got Notre Dame its first lead with his 13-yard run around the right side midway through the third quarter. Kyren Williams ran for 124 yards -- including a 47-yarder with about 5½ minutes left as the Irish burned clock and sealed the game.

Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly called it "one of those road wins that really shows the mettle of your football team."

Williams closed that drive with his second rushing touchdown, a clinching 1-yarder with 1:20 left that kept the Fighting Irish alone atop the ACC standings ahead of No. 3 Clemson and No. 10 Miami. He also had a 4-yard scoring catch in the first quarter after Book corralled a low snap and scrambled to buy time before finding him on the right side.

More impressively, though, was a defensive effort that forced Howell and the high-scoring Tar Heels to work for every gain after the opening quarter.

"I thought that the plan was outstanding," Kelly said, "and the players executed it extremely well."

UNC (6-3, 6-3) sprinted to touchdowns on its first two drives, but Notre Dame surrendered only one field goal from there. The Tar Heels came in averaging 43 points and 563 yards, yet they were unable to buy time for Howell to push downfield for big gains nor open running lanes for a pair of backs averaging better than 100 yards rushing each in Javonte Williams and Michael Carter.

By the end, UNC had finished with a season-low 298 yards while Howell -- one of the national leaders in passing yardage and touchdowns -- threw for just 211 yards and a score.

NO. 13 IOWA STATE 23,

NO. 17 TEXAS 20

AUSTIN, Texas -- Breece Hall scored on a 3-yard run with 1:25 remaining, and No. 13 Iowa State held off a last-minute drive by Sam Ehlinger and No. 17 Texas to remain in first place in the Big 12.

After Iowa State sacked Ehlinger on third down, Texas' Cameron Dicker barely missed left with a 58-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

The Cyclones (7-2, 7-1) have almost locked up a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game for the first time.

Hall gained 91 yards on 20 carries, his first game under 100 this season, but had 30 on the final 69-yard touchdown drive. Quarterback Brock Purdy connected with tight ends Charlie Kolar and Dylan Soehner for the other 39 yards.

Iowa State trailed 20-16 early in the fourth quarter after bad two-play sequence for Texas (5-3, 4-3) helped the Cyclones get a field goal by Connor Assalley.

First, the Longhorns came up 3 yards short throwing the ball on a fake punt on fourth and 8. Then Purdy found Kolar for 44 yards. A holding penalty by the Cyclones forced them to settle for the Assalley's field goal to make it 20-16.

The Longhorns also were stopped inches short on a fourth and 2 at the Iowa State 13 with 8:05 left in the fourth quarter when a field goal would have made it a seven-point game.

Purdy completed 25 of 36 for 312 yards and a touchdown. Ehlinger was 17 of 29 for 298 yards and 1 touchdown in what could be his final home game for the Longhorns.

OREGON STATE 41,

NO. 15 OREGON 38

CORVALLIS, Ore -- Taking his first college snap after starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia limped off, Chance Nolan scored on a 1-yard, fourth-down run with 33 seconds left to give Oregon State an upset victory over No. 15 Oregon.

Jermar Jefferson ran for 226 yards and two touchdowns to help the Beavers (2-2) win their second consecutive game. Jefferson has run for at least 100 yards in each of Oregon State's four games and is on pace to hit 1,000 despite the short season.

Oregon (3-1) had won seven in a row and three in a row over the rival Beavers. The loss dashed any slim hopes the Ducks had of a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

Tristan Gebbia threw for 263 years and a score and had a touchdown run during the foggy game at Reser Stadium. While no fans were allowed in the game, cars passing near the stadium honked for the home team in the aftermath.

Tyler Shough threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns for Oregon.

It was the 124th edition of the rivalry that dates to 1894.

Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson (6) runs past Oregon cornerback Mykael Wright (2) and into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith calls out to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon in Corvallis, Ore., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Oregon wide receivers Devon Williams, rear, and Jaylon Redd (30) celebrate Williams' touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Oregon wide receiver Devon Williams (2) runs to the end zone for a touchdown reception during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Oregon wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (3) is brought down by Oregon State defensive back Nahshon Wright during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

NO. 24 IOWA 26,

NEBRASKA 20

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Tyler Goodson ran for 87 of his 111 yards in the second half and Zach VanValkenburg recovered Adrian Martinez's late fumble to secure Iowa's victory over Nebraska.

The Hawkeyes (4-2, 4-2 Big Ten) extended their win streak to four games and have beaten the Cornhuskers (1-4, 1-4) six years in a row.

Iowa was looking to add to its six-point lead when Keith Duncan's 51-yard field-goal attempt bounced off the cross bar with 2:02 left. The Cornhuskers then drove from their 32 to the Iowa 39 before Martinez fumbled under pressure. Iowa ran out the last 1:18.

Tied 13-13 at halftime, Nebraska took its first lead on its opening drive of the third quarter. Utilizing a quick tempo, the Huskers capped an eight-play, 70-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run by Rahmir Johnson.

Iowa answered with a 14-play, 66-yard drive. Mekhi Sargen punctuated the drive with a touchdown, and Duncan followed with field goals of 48 and 37 yards.

Spencer Petras completed 18 of 30 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown, with one interception.

Martinez, back as the starter after two games, was 18 of 20 for 174 yards. He also ran for 28 yards and a score.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) is tackled by Nebraska linebacker Caleb Tannor (2) and linebacker Garrett Nelson (44) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins breaks up a pass intended for Nebraska wide receiver Levi Falck (88) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, right, celebrates with teammate Travis Vokolek (83) after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (11) catches a pass over Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)