POLICE BEAT: Marvell man held in road-rage case

Marvell man held in road-rage case

North Little Rock police officers arrested a Marvell man after he pointed a firearm at another vehicle while having children in his own vehicle Thursday evening, according to an arrest report.

Officers determined Daniel Aguilar, 39, while traveling as a passenger in a vehicle driving east on Interstate 40 near mile marker 146, forced the driver of the vehicle to engage in a road rage incident and pointed a handgun at another vehicle at 5:11 p.m., the report said.

Aguilar was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he faces charges of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor obstruction of government operations and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a minor.

Little Rock traffic stop ends in drug, gun counts

Little Rock Police arrested two men on drug charges during a traffic stop Wednesday evening, according to an arrest report.

Officers stopped a vehicle driven by Anthony Miller, 36, with passenger Wendell Withers, 28, for operating a vehicle with unreadable tags at 5:45 p.m., the report said.

Police determined a search was necessary and found marijuana, schedule II drugs, scales and small bags, according to the report.

Witnesses also told police a firearm was thrown from the vehicle, the report said.

Both men were taken to the Pulaski County jail and face charges that include felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.