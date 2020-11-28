NASHVILLE 48, ELKINS 6
NASHVILLE -- Quarterback Ty Gordon had over 200 yards of total offense and accounted for four touchdowns to lead the Scrappers (9-2) to a commanding victory over Elkins (8-3).
Gordon went 7-of-11 passing for 141 yards, throwing touchdown passes to Isaiah Jones and De'vay Ragland.
Gordon rushed 12 times for 64 yards and 2 more touchdowns.
Keyshawn Stewart also had a productive night, running for two touchdowns while teammate Tre Hopkins added a fourth-quarter score.
