NASHVILLE 48, ELKINS 6

Today at 2:31 a.m.

NASHVILLE -- Quarterback Ty Gordon had over 200 yards of total offense and accounted for four touchdowns to lead the Scrappers (9-2) to a commanding victory over Elkins (8-3).

Gordon went 7-of-11 passing for 141 yards, throwing touchdown passes to Isaiah Jones and De'vay Ragland.

Gordon rushed 12 times for 64 yards and 2 more touchdowns.

Keyshawn Stewart also had a productive night, running for two touchdowns while teammate Tre Hopkins added a fourth-quarter score.

