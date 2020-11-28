Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Fayetteville

• Hugo Tino-Loarca, 32, of 314 S. Ellison St. in Guymon, Okla., was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery. Tino-Loarca was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Donte Williams, 31, of Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with terroristic threatening and carrying certain prohibited weapons. Williams was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Herman Rainey, 56, of 123 W. Augusta Drive No. 6 in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering, assault on a family member and interfering with a law enforcement officer. Rainey was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Gary Thomas, 59, of 2295 Fox Trail Road in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Thomas was released from the Washington County Detention Center on Thursday on $3,500 bond.

• Tony Bonds, 19, of 249 W. Village Lake Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft by receiving. Bonds was released from the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday on $2,500 bond.

Springdale

• Dwight Liggett, 43, of 419 S. Cleveland St. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with financial identity fraud. Liggett was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• John Payne, 47, of 19727 Sherry Road in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with terroristic threatening and battery. Payne was released from the Washington County Detention Center on Thursday on $4,305 bond.