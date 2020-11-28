OPINION | OTHERS SAY: Pooling our resources

Vaccine or no, testing and tracing covid-19 infections will be crucial to returning America fully to work and school. It's a key area where the Trump administration has let the country down, and something that President-elect Joe Biden has vowed to fix with a major surge of new testing capacity.

Still, even many countries that have committed to an aggressive testing regime are finding it extremely expensive and time-consuming. In response, some have relied on a method that isn't much talked about in the United States, though it's well understood: Pooling the lab samples of several people at once.

Pooling samples is exactly what it sounds like. Sometimes it involves using the samples from nasal and throat swabs, or in its simpler form, collecting saliva in cups and mixing it, usually from five people at a time, sometimes more. If the test comes up negative, all the people are considered clear of infection. If not, everyone in the group is retested individually. It can dramatically cut down the number of tests that need to be performed, which means far less cost and less straining of capacity.

This is an especially promising avenue for schools, where infection rates appear to have stayed on the low side, compared with the general population.