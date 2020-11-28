OZARK 40, POCAHONTAS 14

OZARK -- Harper Faulkenberry ran for three second-half touchdowns and the Hillbillies (9-3) pulled away from the Redskins (9-3).

In all, Faulkenberry ran for four touchdowns and 274 yards. He also threw for a score.

Ozark will face the Stuttgart in the quarterfinals next week.

"They made some plays in the first half on us," Ozark Coach Jeremie Burns said. "But we stopped them when we needed to. That kid [Pocahontas quarterback Dawson Chester], he can really throw the ball."

Pocahontas matched Ozark step-for-step in the first quarter. Chester threw a touchdown pass to Connor Palmer, who also added a short TD run. For awhile, it looked like it might be last man standing.

The teams traded early jabs, with the Hillbillies scoring three times in the first quarter and Pocahontas twice.

Faulkenberry led the Hillbillies on a six-play, 65-yard scoring drive, with Faulkenberry cashing in from the 2.

Eli Massingale, who missed some time in the first half with an ankle injury, scored the team's second TD with a 43-yard touchdown run to put the Hillbillies ahead 14-6.

Faulkenberry capped the first-quarter scoring with 17-yard TD pass to Payton Durning.

He added two more touchdown runs in the third quarter to push Ozark's lead to 34-14.