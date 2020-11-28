OPINION | WALLY HALL: Hogs' bowl chances look promising

Almost every prediction for college postseason bowls includes the 3-5 Arkansas Razorbacks.

If that is true, they may not have the worst record of anyone in postseason play.

There are 126 teams playing football during this crazy virus-ridden football season and there are 74 spots in bowl games.

So only 52 teams are going to be left out and apparently there are several mid-tiered bowls who would love to have the Razorbacks.

The latest prediction comes from bowlseason.com and it has the Razorbacks traveling to Jacksonville Fla., to play North Carolina in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2.

That would mean extra practices after the season ends, which is a perfect time to get kids who will be replacing seniors some much needed exposure.

Going to a bowl also helps in recruiting.

It also could be a boost in further getting the Razorbacks back on course.

Bowlseason.com has 11 SEC teams in postseason action.

All seven from the West, with Alabama in the College Football Playoffs, and everyone from the East but Vanderbilt, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Those three teams have a combined record of 4-18 going into today’s action.

Early in the season the NCAA waived all bowl eligibility requirements to ensure the bowls would have teams.