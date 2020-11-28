Rally for Iraq cleric al-Sadr turns violent

BAGHDAD -- Confrontations between demonstrators and followers of the firebrand cleric Moqtada al-Sadr left two protesters dead in southern Iraq on Friday, officials said, as thousands also took to Baghdad's streets in a show of support for the preacher ahead of elections next year.

An additional 10 protesters were wounded in the southern city of Nasiriya, two medical officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Al-Sadr leads a powerful political bloc and his supporters had called for a demonstration in support of the leader's call for mass participation in next year's vote. Anti-government protesters feel betrayed by al-Sadr's flip-flop approach toward them, especially in the past few months when he withdrew support for their movement.

Clashes broke out in Nasiriya when anti-government protesters camped out in Haboubi Square stood in the way of al-Sadr's followers as they attempted to march toward a central bridge. Al-Sadr's followers fired live rounds that killed two protesters, the official said.

The violence occurred hours after supporters of al-Sadr congregated in Baghdad's Tahrir Square, once the epicenter of anti-government protests, to show their support for the cleric.

They stood unmasked in the square, chanting: "Yes, yes for our leader," then stood side-by-side for Friday prayers at noon.

Protesting farmers enter India's capital

NEW DELHI -- Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against new agricultural laws were allowed to enter the national capital late Friday after they clashed with police who had blocked them at the outskirts of the city.

The farmers, who fear the new laws will reduce their earnings and give more power to corporations, will be escorted to a protest site in New Delhi, police said.

For the past two months, farmer unions unwilling to accept the laws, which were passed in September, have camped on highways in Punjab and Haryana states.

They say the laws could cause the government to stop buying grain at guaranteed prices and result in their being exploited by corporations that would buy their crops at cheap prices. The government has said the laws are aimed at overhauling agriculture by giving farmers the freedom to market their produce and boosting production through private investment.

The farmers began their march to the capital Thursday to mount pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to abolish the laws, but were stopped by large numbers of security personnel in riot gear on the boundary between New Delhi and Haryana state.

They resumed their march early Friday, unfazed by overnight rain and chilly temperatures.

Farmers clash with Indian police officers Friday outside New Delhi while marching against new farming laws that they fear will reduce their earnings. The farmers were initially stopped, but police said they were being escorted to a site inside New Delhi to continue the protest. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1128indiafarms/. Video at arkansasonline.com/1128indiaclash/. (AP/Manish Swarup)

Bombing kills 7 people at Somali shop

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- A local official says a suicide bombing at an ice cream shop in Somalia's capital has killed at least seven people, and the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility.

The attack occurred just hours after acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller visited Mogadishu to meet the U.S. ambassador and military personnel.

Somali government spokesman Salah Omar Hassan announced the bombing's toll to reporters. The government said at least eight people were wounded in the "heinous" attack.

Thai demonstrators press demands

BANGKOK -- Pro-democracy demonstrators in Thailand, undeterred by arrest warrants and the possibility of violent attacks, staged another rally Friday, poking fun at their critics and warning of the possibility of a military coup.

The potential for violence was illustrated after their last rally Wednesday, when in the hours after it ended, two men were reportedly shot and critically wounded. Although the incident remains murky and its connection to the rally unclear, it was a reminder that the student protesters are vulnerable.

The movement's core demands are for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government to step down, the constitution to be amended to be more democratic, and the monarchy to be revised to make it more accountable.

Their demand concerning the monarchy is the most controversial and earns them the most enemies. The royal institution by law and tradition is virtually untouchable, and regarded by many as the bedrock of national identity. The military has declared defense of the monarchy to be among its foremost duties.

The protest leaders believe that King Maha Vajiralongkorn holds more power than is appropriate under a constitutional monarchy, and have made that the centerpiece of their campaigning in recent weeks. Although any criticism of the monarchy used to be taboo, speeches at the rallies -- as well as signs and chants -- include caustic words about the king and the palace.

Thai authorities this past week escalated their battle against protest leaders, charging 12 of them with violating a law against defaming the monarchy that carries a penalty of three to 15 years' imprisonment.