Schrader shreds defenders for 4 TDs as Hornets cruise

RYANT – A fan on Conway’s sideline reminded defenders, over and over and over and over, to watch No. 84. Unfortunately for the Wampus Cats, they watched No. 84, Hayden Schrader, again, score over and over and over and over for the state’s top-ranked team.

Schrader, a record-setting senior wide receiver, paced another dazzling offensive display with four touchdown receptions in Bryant’s 56-14 victory over Conway in the Class 7A semifinals Friday night at Hornet Stadium.

Bryant (12-0) will face 7A-Central rival North Little Rock in the state championship game Dec. 5 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The Hornets, bidding for their third consecutive Class 7A state title, finished with more than 800 total yards in a 58-21 victory over the Charging Wildcats on Oct. 30. Bryant had more than 600 total yards the following week in a 70-33 regular-season finale victory over Conway.

Schrader had 9 receptions for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns in the first meeting against Conway. The rematch had the same script. Schrader had 7 receptions for 210 yards and 4 touchdowns as Bryant led 21-7 after one quarter and 49-14 at halftime.

“Is he not phenomenal?” Bryant Coach Buck James said following his program’s 29th consecutive victory. “He’s a phenomenal player. He doesn’t get near the accolades or the recruiting attention that he deserves. It’s like I tell him every Friday night. It’s been his birthday, almost.”

Schrader’s touchdown receptions (32, 28, 18 and 82 yards) were from senior quarterback Austin Ledbetter, who finished 9 of 15 for 248 yards. The 82-yarder – Schrader made the sideline reception at midfield, then eluded two defenders racing toward the end zone – gave Bryant a 41-14 lead with two minutes remaining in the first half. It was the wide receiver’s 19th touchdown reception this fall, a single-season school record, James said.

“ He’s got body control,” James said of the 6-2, 205-pound Schrader. “He’s fast enough. Nobody catches him.”

Conway (8-4) was led by senior wide receiver Bryce Bohanon, who had six receptions for 125 yards in the first half, including a 39-yard touchdown with 9:08 remaining in the second quarter to cut Bryant’s lead to 28-14.

Bryant led 49-14 at halftime after senior tailback Tanner Anderson, on a swing pass that was a lateral, ran 8 yards for a touchdown with 52 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The touchdown came three plays after senior middle linebacker Koby Melton’s interception at the Conway 40.

Following Anderson’s touchdown run, Ledbetter rolled right and lofted a pass for two points to Schrader, who was alone in the left corner of the end zone. Anderson finished with 84 rushing yards, including a 29-yard first-quarter touchdown, on seven carries.

Senior tailback Jamarien Bracey ran 13 times for 101 yards and 2 touchdowns (19 and 10 yards). James pulled his starters after Bracey’s 10-yard touchdown run – he carried six times on the six-play, 64-yard drive – with 9:11 remaining in the third quarter. Bryant’s starting offense totaled 454 yards on 37 plays.

“That quarterback just does a great job of putting it in spots,” said Conway offensive coordinator Mark Kelley, who directed the team in Coach Keith Fimple’s absence (covid-19 restrictions). “They did a great job of being creative, moving around No. 84. They put him in the backfield, motioned him out, did a bunch of different things to get him the ball. They do a great job offensively.”