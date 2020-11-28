State adds 1,349 coronavirus cases, reports 13 additional deaths

Registered nurses Amanda Velasquez (left) and Ursula Dixon take swabs from a couple in April at a drive-up coronavirus testing site at Arkansas Surgical Hospital in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Saturday by 1,349 — a larger increase than the day before, but smaller than the number added the previous Saturday.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 13, to 2,449.

In a tweet, Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted the increase in cases was "down from last Saturday, but we will know more in the coming ten days as to how we did over Thanksgiving."

"Continue to take every precaution and let’s not let up," Hutchinson said.

The number of Arkansans hospitalized with the virus fell by one, to 1,010. Those patients included 183 who were on ventilators, down from a record 192 on Friday.

The cases added to the state's tallies included 1,167 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests. The other 182 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The state's cumulative count of cases since the pandemic began rose to 155,026. Of those, more than 135,000 are considered recovered.

The number of cases that were considered active rose by 34, to 16,942, as 1,302 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

After a record increase of 2,348 cases on Thursday, the state added just 1,052 cases to its tally on Friday, a dip that officials attributed to a drop in testing due to Thanksgiving.

The previous Saturday, on Nov. 21, the state's case count rose by 1,905.