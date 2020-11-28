Storm damages Decatur church

Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS A view from the corner of Church Avenue and 4th Street near downtown Decatur shows the extensive roof damage to a small church building Nov. 16. Powerful winds from a frontal system that passed through the area Nov.14 caused sporadic damage similar to this.

DECATUR -- A line of very heavy thunderstorms with wind gusting over 70 miles an hour blew through Northwest Arkansas on Nov. 14, bringing with it sporadic reports of damage to trees and structures.

A small church in Decatur had its roof blown off during the severe storm.

The small Hispanic Community Catholic church on the corner of Roller Avenue and Fourth Street initially reported a lightning strike to the Fire Department around 8 p.m. Decatur Fire Station No. 1, which is less than a block from the church, was quick to mobilize its volunteer force and was on scene within a few minutes.

When the Fire Department arrived on scene, they discovered it was a heavy wind that blew the roof off the structure and not lightning. Debris littered both Church Avenue and Fourth Street, shutting them down for over an hour.

Compounding the situation were downed power lines that were still live and very dangerous. Decatur police cordoned off the area until power crews were able to shut off power to the live lines.

Once the power was shut down, city workers, using a backhoe, were able to clear away the debris and open Church Avenue and Fourth Street to the public.

Several adults and children were holding a service in the building at the time of the storm but no one was injured in the incident.