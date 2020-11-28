Unheralded Dons burst Cavs' bubble

Virginia's Trey Murphy III, left, is fouled by San Francisco's Josh Kunen in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- San Francisco shocked No. 4 Virginia on Friday, scoring the biggest upset of the young college basketball season.

Jamaree Bouyea scored 19 points and the Dons used a late 8-0 run to beat the Cavaliers 61-60 in the Homelight Classic, part of the "Bubbleville" event at the Mohegan Sun arena in Connecticut.

Khalil Shabazz added 14 points and Taavi Jurkatamm had two big three-pointers in the second half for USF (2-1), which was playing its third game in three days.

"For us to be able to compete like this on a national stage, on national TV, against one of the winningest programs in the country, this is a big, big step for our program," said San Francisco Coach Todd Golden.

Reece Beekman and Justin McCoy each scored 11 points for Virginia (1-1), a 15-point favorite. Marquette transfer Sam Hauser added 10 points but missed a three-pointer with two seconds left that would have won the game for the Cavaliers.

"Look at it in the mirror, grow from it," Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. "We've got to kind of harden up. We've got to get gritty. We've got to be tougher to score against and be the best version of ourselves."

Virginia led by three points at halftime and scored the first four points of the second half to take a 28-21 lead. But San Francisco went on an 11-0 run from there.

NO. 1 GONZAGA 90,

AUBURN 67

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Drew Timme had 28 points and 10 rebounds, Corey Kispert scored 25 points and top-ranked Gonzaga routed Auburn in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Timme, who left the game with about eight minutes remaining, went 11 of 16 from the field. Kispert made four three-pointers. Jalen Suggs added 12 points and six assists.

Allen Flanigan (Little Rock Parkview) scored 20 points to lead Auburn (1-1).

An 11-0 run gave Gonzaga (2-0) a 16-6 lead.

NO. 5 IOWA 103, SOUTHERN 76

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Luka Garza scored 41 points, missing just one shot, and Iowa beat Southern.

Garza was 14 of 15 from the floor, making all three of his three-point attempts, and was 10 of 12 on free throws for the Hawkeyes (2-0). He also had 9 rebounds and 3 blocked shots in 29 minutes.

Ashante Shivers led Southern (0-2) with 13 points.

NO. 6 KANSAS 94,

SAINT JOSEPH'S 72

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Christian Braun scored 30 points and Kansas pulled away to beat Saint Joseph's in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Braun made 10 of 13 shots, hit 5 three-pointers and added 9 rebounds.

Ochai Agbaji, whose foul trouble proved costly in an opening 102-90 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga, added 18 points. Jalen Wilson had 14 for the Jayhawks (1-1).

Jack Forrest had 18 points for Saint Joseph's (0-2).

NO. 7 WISCONSIN 92,

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 58

MADISON, Wis. -- Micah Potter scored 19 points and D'Mitrik Trice added 15 as No. 7 Wisconsin overwhelmed Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Wisconsin (2-0) scored the first 25 points of the game, hitting 10 of its first 13 shots, before Kshun Stokes scored on a floater from the lane for the Golden Lions with 10:05 left in the first half.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff missed it first 11 shots and committed five turnovers before finally scoring.Joshuwan Johnson scored seven consecutive points for the Golden Lions' only offensive flurry of the half, making it 47-19. With the game firmly in hand, Wisconsin substituted early and often with eight players recording at least 10 minutes by halftime.

Nate Reuvers added 14 points and Aleem Ford 10 for Wisconsin.

Shaun Doss Jr. had 16 points and Johnson 13 for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-2).

NO. 8 ILLINOIS 77, OHIO 75

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Ayo Dosunmu scored 24 points, Kofi Cockburn had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Illinois rallied to beat Ohio to improve to 3-0

Jason Preston scored 31 points for Ohio (2-1). Ben Vander Plas added 20 points.

Ohio took a 71-67 lead on Preston's free throw with 1:56 remaining. Dosunmu tied it at 71-71 with a three-pointer and Da'Monte Williams put Illinois ahead 74-73 on a three-pointer with 35 seconds left.

Wilson hit a jumper with 7.9 seconds left to give Ohio its last lead. After a timeout, Dosumnu was fouled going to the basket and made both free throws to put Illinois up 76-75 with 2 seconds remaining.

NO. 14 TEXAS TECH 84,

SAM HOUSTON STATE 52

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Mac McClung scored 18 points and Texas Tech beat Sam Houston State.

Georgetown's leading scorer last season, McClung has 38 points in his first two games for the Red Raiders (2-0). The 6-2 junior guard had two three-pointers and 10 points in the first eight minutes of the game against the Bearkats (0-2), helping Tech race to a 20-4 lead.

Marcus Santos-Silva had 12 points and 9 rebounds in 19 minutes.

NO. 15 WEST VIRGINIA 70,

WESTERN KENTUCKY 64

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Derek Culver scored 15 points and West Virginia overcame a 10-point second-half deficit to beat Western Kentucky in the final of the Crossover Classic.

Culver was selected the tournament MVP. Miles McBride had 14 points and Taz Sherman scored 12 for the Mountaineers (3-0).

Taveion Hollingsworth had 13 points for Western Kentucky (2-1).

NO. 17 HOUSTON 68,

BOISE STATE 58

HOUSTON -- Quentin Grimes had 25 points and eight rebounds, Caleb Mills added 12 points and Houston beat Boise State in the Southwest Showcase.

Grimes was 9 of 15 from the floor after scoring eight points on 3-of-15 shooting in an opening victory over Lamar on Wednesday. The Cougars outrebounded Boise State 49-26, and had a 15-2 advantage in second-chance points.

NO. 22 UCLA 107,

PEPPERDINE 98, 3OT

SAN DIEGO -- Tyger Campbell and Jules Bernard hit three-pointers early in the third overtime, and Chris Smith added a three-point play to finish with 26 points and help UCLA outlast Pepperdine.

Senior guard Colbey Ross had 33 points to became Pepperdine's career scoring leader, but it wasn't enough to keep Pepperdine (1-1) from losing its sixth in a row to UCLA (1-1). Ross hit a floater to send the game into a second overtime tied at 81-81, but missed a three-pointer that forced a third extra period.

Campbell scored 10 of his 22 points in the third overtime, seven of them in the last 1:40. Bernard scored 21 points.

NO. 24 RUTGERS 96,

FAIRLEIGH-DICKINSON 75

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Ron Harper Jr. had a career-high 30 points with efficient 11-of-16 shooting, including 5-of-9 from beyond the arc, and Jacob Young finished with 24 points and seven assists as No. 24 Rutgers beat Fairleigh Dickinson.

Fairleigh Dickinson led by as many as seven points at 26-19 with 8:45 left in the first half after a three-pointer by Brandon Rush. From there, Rutgers clamped down defensively.

Young hit a three-pointer to give Rutgers a 29-28 lead after trailing much of the first half. The Scarlet Knights extended the lead over the final 5:20, ahead 47-33 at the break and closing the half with a 28-7 run.

Montez Mathis added 15 points for Rutgers (2-0) as the Scarlet Knights led by as many as 26 in the second half.

Virginia's Kadin Shedrick (21) pulls in a round in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

San Francisco's Khalil Shabazz, center, shoots past the defense of Virginia's Kihei Clark, left, Jay Huff, second from left, and Reece Beekman, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

San Francisco's Jamaree Bouyea, right, reacts to San Francisco's upset win over Virginia after an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Virginia's Trey Murphy III, left, and San Francisco's Khalil Shabazz, chase a loose ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

San Francisco's Jamaree Bouyea, left, is guarded by Virginia's Kihei Clark, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

San Francisco's Jamaree Bouyea goes up for a basket against Virginia's Jay Huff, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)