Wynne dominates Texarkana in 4th

WYNNE -- In a normal year, undefeated Texarkana would have hosted a football playoff game after Thanksgiving.

Instead, the Razorbacks were forced to make a cross-state trip to take on 5A-East Conference champion Wynne, and that did not pan out too well.

Texarkana (7-1) fell to the YellowJackets (11-0) on Friday 28-0 at YellowJacket Stadium in a Class 5A quarterfinal game.

"I thought we did a great job defensively, but we couldn't score any points," Texarkana Coach Barry Norton said. "They're a good defensive team. They've only given up about 10 points a game all year.

"You can't play chase with teams. We can't give teams that many possessions."

The YellowJackets led just 7-0 entering the fourth quarter, but put the game away in a span of seconds late in the game.

Wynne extended its lead to 21-0 when Marterius Ross ran in an 8-yard touchdown with 4:53 left in the game. Eighteen seconds later, Timmy Watson returned a Texarkana fumble 20 yards to set the final score at 28-0.

Ross finished with six carries for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Carl Washington scored on a 15-yard run for Wynne's first of three touchdowns in the fourth quarter with 10:14 left in the game, putting the hosts up 14-0.

Washington led Wynne with 125 yards and a score on 10 carries.

Braylon Bishop topped Texarkana with two catches for 33 yards, and teammate Logan Williams added a catch for 30 yards.

Torie Blair led the Razorbacks with 63 yards rushing on 21 carries.

"We ran our best play twice and we just couldn't get it in," Norton said. "We had a great season. I'm proud of our kids and the way they battled.

"Unless you win the state championship, you're not going to win them all. We have a great group of guys coming back. It just didn't end the way we wanted it to end."

Neither squad could get much offense going in the first half until nearly halftime. Jacobie Williams caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from Ross for the game's first score late in the first half.

Besides a minor skirmish late in the second quarter -- which resulted in both schools receiving personal foul penalties -- the first half was pretty clean, with Texarkana committing three penalties and Wynne four.

Watson snagged an interception for the YellowJackets with 1:47 left in the first half.

Wynne will face undefeated Pulaski Academy (12-0) in the Class 5A semifinals next week. Pulaski Academy thumped Magnolia 53-29 on Friday.