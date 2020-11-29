A virtual success

CARTI's Festival of Trees, held virtually Nov. 19, was as spectacular as always. But this time, guests were able to participate from the comfort of their own homes.

Traditionally, the festival includes several events and concludes with Tux 'n Trees, a black-tie gala featuring a roomful of fabulously decorated trees. This year, Carti opted to go with only one event that featured an auction of four trees trimmed by professional decorators.

Other auction items included Dallas Cowboys tickets, a trip to Costa Rica and a steak dinner at Arthur's Prime Steakhouse with dessert and wine in a private library.

The evening included remarks by event chairwomen Shelia Vaught and Jennifer Day; CARTI President and Chief Executive Officer Adam Head; and Tux 'n Trees chairs Rene and Aaron Gamewell, who shared their cancer story.

The four trees were delivered to the highest bidders the day after the auction. The trees are artificial and pre-lit and come with a rolling tree stand and matching skirt. The only thing the winner has to do is plug it in.