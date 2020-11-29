ACA certifies Garland center

The Garland County Detention Center, shown here in a file photo from October, is now the first local detention center in Arkansas to receive national American Correctional Association accreditation. - Photo by Grace Brown of The Sentinel-Record

HOT SPRINGS -- The Garland County Detention Center is the first local detention center in Arkansas to receive national American Correctional Association accreditation, according to the county sheriff.

The detention center underwent a formal audit process June 6-11, during which it was scrutinized on multiple national standards, Sheriff Mike McCormick said in a news release.

"These standards establish clear goals and objectives that are crucial to the establishment of constitutional and humane facility programs and services adapting to continuous advancements of correctional practices, court rulings, and performance bench marks. The audit process was conducted by experts trained to provide a comprehensive objective overview of the facility in comparison to the standards which guide facility best practices such as safeguarding the life, health, and safety of the staff and inmates," it said.

Chief Deputy Steven Elrod and other jail administration staff underwent a final formal panel hearing with ACA on Nov. 17 and the facility was officially awarded accreditation with a 99.7% compliance rating.

"Our commitment to Garland County is to be the best, seeking accreditation provides a systematic evaluation of all areas of administration and operations," Elrod said in the release.

"With community support, together we strived to make a difference and it's evident that we rose to the occasion demonstrating a high level of compliance and utilizing best practices," he said.

The accreditation places the Garland County Detention Center in the top 3% of local detention facilities nationally, and recognizes staff accomplishments, enhances staff morale and professionalism, and above all demonstrates the center's accountability to the public, the release said.

The auditors who toured the center noted some comments like "Up and down the facility is clean. Staff were prepared and dedicated to accreditation," and "Very few facilities are able to gain this level of compliance."

"To quote Houston Nutt: 'Anybody can play football, you can play it good or bad; but it takes a little bit more to be a champion,'" Sgt. John Schroeder, the sheriff's office's public information officer, said in the release.

"This is a champion jail."