Art & Soul event mixes live, virtual

Kane Baker, Ashlee DuPriest and Carrie DuPriest at the Easterseals Arkansas Art & Soul Preview and Art Walk, an agency fundraiser that took place Nov. 7. The preview was at the former Nadeau space in Little Rock's Pleasant Ridge Town Center. The walk was a showcase of art pieces in the windows of selected boutiques in the center. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette -- Helaine R. Williams)

Easterseals Arkansas held a multi-day, "hybrid live and virtual" version of its annual Art & Soul fundraiser.

The event began Nov. 7, when the agency hosted a preview of art pieces in the former Nadeau space in Little Rock's Pleasant Ridge Town Center. Guests popped in at their leisure to view paintings, jewelry, pottery and sculptures up for auction and purchase. Bids, purchases (including raffle tickets) and donations could be made online. Winners were then revealed during a Nov. 12 livestream.

An Art Walk, also held Nov. 7, allowed Pleasant Ridge visitors to view works displayed in the windows of boutiques Beyond Cotton 2, Cobblestone & Vine, Forsythe's, J. Duke & Co., Pout, Roberson's, Scarlet, The Toggery and Vesta's. Visitors to each store were invited to participate in Easterseals' social-media art giveaway.

Art & Soul is a showcase of art by the children and adults of Easterseals Arkansas, along with noted local artists. Some pieces are created through the Artistic Realization Technologies program, which provides an outlet for clients with limited use of their arms and hands.