Calendar Events for the River Valley & Ozark Area

Saturday

Drive-Thru Country Christmas Parade

DARDANELLE — The Dardanelle Area Chamber of Commerce will host a stationary drive-thru country Christmas parade, It’s a Country Christmas, from 6-8 p.m. in Merritt Park. Get entry forms, due Monday, at the chamber office or at dardanellechamberofcommerce@gmail.com. Businesses, nonprofits and civic organizations are invited to enter floats/displays. The park will open for entries at 2 p.m., and they need to be ready by 5 p.m. No candy or literature will be handed out, and COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced. Attendees are asked to enter Merritt Park on Arkansas 22, proceed with caution and to not exit their vehicles at any time. For more information, call the chamber at (479) 229-3328.

Ongoing

Citizen of the Year Nominations

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2020 Citizen of the Year. Submit a resume and letters of recommendation outlining the reasons that a nominee should be recognized to mwoker@russellvillechamber.com. The Citizen of the Year will be announced at the 2020 chamber annual meeting. For more information, call the chamber at (479) 968-2530.

Senior Bingo Days

FAIRFIELD BAY — Senior Bingo Days take place from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at the Chamber/Visitor Center, 385 Dave Creek Parkway (the Lions Club building). Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines will be followed. There will be limited seating, and reservations are required. To reserve a spot, call Nancy McGowen at (501) 269-4567.

VFW Bingo

FAIRFIELD BAY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4513 Bingo Nights take place at 6:30 every Monday and Saturday. Centers for Disease Control and Protection guidelines are strictly enforced.

Poetry Out Loud Registration

The Arkansas Arts Council is accepting registrations from public, charter and private schools, as well as home-school groups, to participate in the 2021 Arkansas Poetry Out Loud competition. The registration deadline is Dec. 18. Students compete at the school level for a chance to become the Arkansas champion. The state winner will compete for $20,000 at the national level next spring. The Arkansas Arts Council provides all materials needed, including coaches. Virtual workshops are also being planned. For more information or to register, contact Drekkia Morning, Arts in Education programs manager, at drekkia.morning@arkansas.gov.

Arkansas Governor’s School Applications

RUSSELLVILLE — Applications are being taken for the 42nd Arkansas Governor’s School, set for July 5-31 and hosted by Arkansas Tech University. Eligible students need to inquire about the nomination process with their school counselor. AGS serves approximately 400 selected students from around the state during the summer before their senior year in high school. Information and instructions for applying are available at www.atu.edu/ags, and the deadline to apply is Jan. 20. For more information, email ags@atu.edu or call (479) 968-0391.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table offers a free meal every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The meal is takeout only and can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Cleburne County Cares Food Pantry

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Cares Food Pantry, 2016 Arkansas 25 Bypass, is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Those who need food are asked to call ahead at (501) 362-8486 so the pantry can have the food ready for pickup.

Fairfield Bay Rotary Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Rotary meets at noon every Wednesday, with lunch at 11:30 a.m., in the Fireside Room at the Little Red Restaurant at Indian Hills, 337 Snead Drive. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines will be followed.

Upcoming

ATU Fall 2020 Virtual Celebration of Graduates

RUSSELLVILLE — Arkansas Tech University will conduct a virtual celebration of its fall 2020 graduates rather than hosting in-person commencement ceremonies. The decision was made in accordance with recommendations from the ATU Division of Academic Affairs and the ATU COVID-19 Taskforce. ATU’s fall 2020 virtual celebration of graduates will be published to www.atu.edu/registrar/graduation.php on Dec. 12. For more information, members of the ATU fall 2020 graduating class may call (479) 968-0272 or email graduation@atu.edu.

Christmas Cookie Class

CONWAY — Learn to decorate Christmas cookies with Conway home baker Molly Young of Crumb and Canvas from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Knights of Columbus, 514 E. Sixth St. Participants will learn the basics of decorating six royal icing cookies, as well as apply a few more advanced techniques. The class is recommended for ages 12 and older. Dinner will be provided by Whole Hog Cafe. There will be temperature checks at the door, and the meal will be a boxed dinner. Tickets, at $45 each, are required and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/32YADWB.

