Engagements

Maggie Benton and Andrew Counce are engaged to marry May 22 at Pursell Farms in Sylacauga, Ala.

She is the daughter of Nancy and Murray Benton Sr. of Jonesboro. Her grandparents are Helen and Bill Benton of Heber Springs, Barbara Hassell of Jonesboro and the late Jerre Hassell. She is a graduate of the University of Arkansas with a degree in communication.

He is the son of Angela and Mark Counce of Memphis. His grandparents are the late JoAnn and Dr. Charles Thieben, and the late Charlene and Bill Counce. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas with a degree in biology.