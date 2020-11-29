Fort Smith police seek suspect in knifepoint robbery

This image provided by Fort Smith police shows a robbery suspect at Subway restaurant, 4700 Grand Ave.
Police are seeking a suspect in the Saturday armed robbery of a restaurant about a quarter-mile northwest of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith campus, according to a news release.
Fort Smith police said the man at the Subway location on 4700 Grand Ave. was armed with a knife. The man has not been identified, and the amount of money stolen was not disclosed.
No further information was provided Sunday. The investigation is ongoing.
