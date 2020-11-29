Francis elevates 13 new cardinals

Pope Francis attends a consistory ceremony where 13 bishops were elevated to a cardinal's rank in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Fabio Frustaci/POOL via AP)

ROME -- Pope Francis raised 13 new cardinals to the highest rank in the Catholic hierarchy Saturday and immediately warned them not to use their titles for corrupt personal gain, presiding over a ceremony marked from beginning to end by the coronavirus pandemic.

Two new "princes" of the church, from Brunei and the Philippines, didn't make it to Rome because of covid-19 travel restrictions, though they were shown on giant screens watching it from home in the nearly empty St. Peter's Basilica. Throughout the socially distanced ceremony, which clocked in at an unusually quick 45 minutes, cardinals new and old wore masks.

Most removed their masks when they approached a maskless Francis to receive their red hats, but Cardinal Wilton Gregory, the first Black American cardinal, kept his on. Gregory also was one of the only new cardinals who kept his mask on when the group paid a singing courtesy visit to retired Pope Benedict XVI.

During his homily, Francis warned the new cardinals against falling into corruption or using their new rank for personal advancement, saying that just because they have a new title, "Eminence," doesn't mean they should drift from their people.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1129consistory/]

The comments reflected Francis' constant complaint about the arrogance of the clerical class, as well as his battles to fight corruption in the Vatican hierarchy.

"Let's think of so many types of corruption in the life of the priesthood," Francis told the new cardinals, deviating from his prepared text. If they think of themselves so grandly, he said, "you won't be pastors close to the people, you'll just be 'Eminence.' And if you feel this way, you'll have strayed off the road."

The ceremony, known as a consistory, is the seventh of Francis' pontificate and once again reflected the Argentine pope's effort to name cardinals from places that have never had them before or whose service to the church he wants to highlight. Nine are younger than 80 and eligible to vote in a conclave to elect a new pope, further solidifying the majority of Francis-appointed, voting-age prelates in the College of Cardinals.

Gregory, the new archbishop of Washington, told The Associated Press ahead of the ceremony that he viewed his appointment as "an affirmation of Black Catholics in the United States, the heritage of faith and fidelity that we represent."

Gregory's appointment comes after a year of racial protests in the U.S. sparked by the killing of a Black man, George Floyd, by a white police officer. Francis has endorsed the protests and cited the American history of racial injustice.

"There is awareness now of the need for racial reconciliation, an awareness that I have not seen at this level and at this intensity before," Gregory said.

Another social justice-minded cardinal is the retired archbishop of Chiapas, Mexico, Cardinal Felipe Arizmendi Esquivel, who has championed the rights of Mexico's indigenous people and spearheaded efforts to translate the Bible and liturgical texts into native languages.

Francis visited Chiapas in 2016 and has long championed the rights of indigenous people.

The Vatican's in-house theologian-preacher, Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, also got a red hat, but he successfully argued against being made a bishop as well, saying that at his age -- 86 -- he couldn't take on the responsibility. He also eschewed a red cassock for Saturday's ceremony, using instead his brown hooded friar's robes covered with a white "rochet" vestment.

After the ceremony, Francis and the new cardinals paid a visit to Benedict, who lives across the Vatican gardens in a converted monastery. Francis greeted his predecessor warmly. The cardinals greeted Benedict, kissed his hand and sang a prayer as the retired pope, who is 93 and frail, listened.

With Saturday's new cardinals, Francis has named 73 of the 128 voting-age cardinals, compared with 39 for Pope Benedict XVI and 16 for St. John Paul II.

The geographical makeup of the College of Cardinals has also shifted away from Europe under Francis, though Europe remains the largest voting bloc with 53 electors. The Americas -- North, Central and South and the Caribbean -- have 37 cardinal electors, even though an estimated 40% of the world's Catholics live in Latin America and the Caribbean.

American newly appointed Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory attends a consistory ceremony where 13 bishops were elevated to a cardinal's rank in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Fabio Frustaci/POOL via AP)

Pope Francis attends a consistory ceremony where 13 bishops were elevated to a cardinal's rank in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Fabio Frustaci/POOL via AP)

Pope Francis leaves at the end of a consistory ceremony where 13 bishops were elevated to a cardinal's rank in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Fabio Frustaci/POOL via AP)

Pope Francis attends a consistory ceremony where 13 bishops were elevated to a cardinal's rank in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Fabio Frustaci/POOL via AP)

Cardinals who could not preside due to COVID-19 attends via video connection a consistory ceremony where 13 bishops were elevated to a cardinal's rank in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Fabio Frustaci/POOL via AP)

Pope Francis attends a consistory ceremony where 13 bishops were elevated to a cardinal's rank in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Fabio Frustaci/POOL via AP)

Pope Francis attends a consistory ceremony where 13 bishops were elevated to a cardinal's rank in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Fabio Frustaci/POOL via AP)

American new Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory leaves after he was appointed by Pope Francis, during a consistory ceremony where 13 bishops were elevated to a cardinal's rank in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Fabio Frustaci/POOL via AP)