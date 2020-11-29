How the men's top 25 fared

RK. TEAM (REC.) RESULT NEXT
(1) Gonzaga (2-0) did not play (15) West Virginia, Wed.
(2) Baylor (1-0) beat La.-Lafayette 112-82 vs. Washington, today
(3) Villanova (2-1) lost to Virginia Tech 81-73 vs. Saint Joseph’s, Wednesday
(4) Virginia (1-1) did not play vs. St. Francis (Pa.), Tuesday
(5) Iowa (2-0) did not play vs. Western Illinois, Thursday
(6) Kansas (1-1) did not play vs. (10) Kentucky, Tuesday
(7) Wisconsin (2-0) did not play vs. Wis.-Green Bay, Tuesday
(8) Illinois (3-0) did not play vs. (2) Bayor, Wednesday
(9) Duke (1-0) beat Coppin State 81-71 vs. (13) Michigan State, Tues.
(10) Kentucky (1-0) did not play vs. Richmond, today
(11) Creighton (0-0) did not play vs. Neb.-Omaha, Tuesday
(12) Tennessee (0-0) did not play vs. Cincinnati, Dec. 12
(13) Michigan State (2-0) beat Notre Dame 80-70 at (9) Duke, Tuesday
(14) Texas Tech (2-0) did not play vs. (17) Houston, today
(15) West Virginia (3-0) did not play vs. (1) Gonzaga, Wednesday
(16) North Carolina (1-0) did not play vs. UNLV, Monday
(17) Houston (2-0) did not play vs. (14) Texas Tech
(18) Arizona St. (1-1) did not play Houston Baptist, today.
(19) Texas (1-0) did not play vs. Davidson, Monday
(20) Oregon (0-0) did not play vs. Washington, Dec. 12
(21) Florida State (0-0) did not play vs. North Florida, Wednesday
(22) UCLA (1-1) did not play vs. Long Beach State, Monday
(23) Ohio St. (1-0) did not play vs. UMass Lowell, today
(24) Rutgers (2-0) did not play vs. Hofstra, today
(25) Michigan (1-0) did not play vs. Oakland, today