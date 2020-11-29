How the men's top 25 fared

RK. TEAM (REC.) RESULT NEXT

(1) Gonzaga (2-0) did not play (15) West Virginia, Wed.

(2) Baylor (1-0) beat La.-Lafayette 112-82 vs. Washington, today

(3) Villanova (2-1) lost to Virginia Tech 81-73 vs. Saint Joseph’s, Wednesday

(4) Virginia (1-1) did not play vs. St. Francis (Pa.), Tuesday

(5) Iowa (2-0) did not play vs. Western Illinois, Thursday

(6) Kansas (1-1) did not play vs. (10) Kentucky, Tuesday

(7) Wisconsin (2-0) did not play vs. Wis.-Green Bay, Tuesday

(8) Illinois (3-0) did not play vs. (2) Bayor, Wednesday

(9) Duke (1-0) beat Coppin State 81-71 vs. (13) Michigan State, Tues.

(10) Kentucky (1-0) did not play vs. Richmond, today

(11) Creighton (0-0) did not play vs. Neb.-Omaha, Tuesday

(12) Tennessee (0-0) did not play vs. Cincinnati, Dec. 12

(13) Michigan State (2-0) beat Notre Dame 80-70 at (9) Duke, Tuesday

(14) Texas Tech (2-0) did not play vs. (17) Houston, today

(15) West Virginia (3-0) did not play vs. (1) Gonzaga, Wednesday

(16) North Carolina (1-0) did not play vs. UNLV, Monday

(17) Houston (2-0) did not play vs. (14) Texas Tech

(18) Arizona St. (1-1) did not play Houston Baptist, today.

(19) Texas (1-0) did not play vs. Davidson, Monday

(20) Oregon (0-0) did not play vs. Washington, Dec. 12

(21) Florida State (0-0) did not play vs. North Florida, Wednesday

(22) UCLA (1-1) did not play vs. Long Beach State, Monday

(23) Ohio St. (1-0) did not play vs. UMass Lowell, today

(24) Rutgers (2-0) did not play vs. Hofstra, today

(25) Michigan (1-0) did not play vs. Oakland, today