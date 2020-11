How the women's top 25 fared

RK. TEAM (REC.) RESULT NEXT

(1) South Carolina (2-0) beat South Dakota 81-71 vs. Oklahoma, today

(2) Stanford (1-0) did not play vs. Pacific, today

(3) Connecticut (0-0) did not play vs. Butler, Dec. 15

(4) Baylor (1-0) did not play at South Florida, Tuesday

(5) Louisville (1-0) did not play vs. Cincinnati, Saturday

(6) Mississippi St. (0-0) did not play vs. Jackson State, today

(7) Arizona (0-0) did not play vs. N. Arizona, today

(8) NC State (1-0) did not play vs. Radford, today

(9) UCLA (1-0) beat Cal St.-Fullerton 98-49 vs. Pepperdine, today

(10) Oregon (1-0) beat Seattle 116-51 Portland, Monday

(11) Kentucky (1-0) did not play vs. Belmont, today

(12) Maryland (1-1) lost to (24) Missouri St. 81-72 vs. (14) Arkansas, today

(13) Texas A&M (2-0) beat (19) DePaul 93-91 vs. Texas Southern, Wed.

(14) Arkansas (3-0) beat Fla. Gulf Coast 86-80 vs. (12) Maryland, today

(15) Iowa State (1-1) lost to South Dakota St. 76-69 Drake, Wednesday

(16) Indiana (1-0) did not play vs. UNLV, Monday

(17) Northwestern (0-0) did not play vs. Easten Illinois, today

(18) Oregon State (1-0) beat Montana-Western 88-54 vs. Utah, Dec. 4

(19) DePaul (0-1) lost to (13) Texas A&M 93-91 vs. Villanova, Dec. 4

(20) Ohio St. (0-0) did not play vs. Washington, Dec. 12

(21) Gonzaga (0-0) did not play vs. Oklahoma, Saturday

(22) Notre Dame (0-1) lost to Ohio 86-85 vs. Miami (Ohio), today

(23) Syracuse (0-0) did not play vs. Stony Brook, today

(24) Missouri State (2-0) beat (12) Maryland 81-72 vs. Wake Forest, today

(25) Michigan (2-0) beat Oakland 95-62 at (22) Notre Dame, Thur.