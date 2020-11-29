Our nation's divided

What happened to us? We used to be a nation that allowed different views and opinions. We weren't so divided or taking everything so personally. We didn't act in a vindictive manner or believe our rights were more important than others' rights. We sought out truth, not propaganda and gossip.

We didn't threaten, intimidate, destroy property to make our point, and we certainly didn't destroy signs on people's property saying Trump/Pence, or leave heads of deer below signs of Biden/Harris. We didn't threaten reporters with death for interviews that our leader didn't like, threaten to kill secretaries of state or attempt to overthrow state government. We used to listen and discuss things respectfully.

What happened, America? Lighting fires, breaking windows, physical altercations and, sadly, murder. None of these things are solutions. None of them ... as much as you want them to be, they never will be.

Solutions require discussion, not intimidation, and certainly not threats. If you want to help our country and our community, help by not becoming part of the chaos; instead, use listening and discussion to bring solutions through due process. Respect "we the people"; that means all people, and respect them equally. You do not need to agree, but you need to respect.

A nation attacked from the outside can never be conquered entirely. A nation destroyed from the inside, however, can. Divided we fall.

TROY PROUTY

Little Rock

Was it all just a ruse?

The presidential election is over and the Democrats have won. I don't understand. No one has come to take my gun.

They said covid's a hoax, and when the election is over it would be gone. As far as I can tell, the virus rages on.

Trump won't concede; he says the election's in doubt. To get him to leave the White House, I guess they'll have to smoke him out.

HAPPY FISHER

Wynne

What opinion's about

Someone is evidently holding Peter Marvin captive and forcing him to read Philip Martin columns. Not just read them, but they're making him count the personal pronouns in each one. Oh, the inhumanity! By the way, I counted four personal pronouns in Peter's short missive, which is about what you'd expect in letter expressing one's opinion. I figured everyone knew that columns like Philip's are basically long-form letters to the editor. All of our op-ed columns contribute something, even Bradley Gitz's weekly master class in logical fallacy.

I'm a big fan of Philip Martin's writing. He offers value-based propositions on current events and popular culture and, like most thoughtful writers, his values are grounded in the personal experiences he shares. I'm sure some wish he would just make a thumbs-up/thumbs-down claim quickly so they could get on with the business of disagreeing with him. I, for one, appreciate his efforts to contextualize his perspective with his personal narrative. It gives me a chance to better understand his opinion regardless of whether I agree with him or not. And isn't that what the Voices section should be about--helping us better understand others without feeling an obligation to agree with them?

MIKE HEMPHILL

North Little Rock

Restricting the vote

Three points I would like to make regarding Mr. Gitz's column about election fraud, tightening voter registration and mail-in voting:

First, where does he come off calling Joe Biden an "enfeebled hack"? He has made this assertion repeatedly over the past months. Biden may be 78 and have the occasional verbal gaffe, but he is fit and trim and looks like he could beat Trump in pushups, pull-ups or any other physical contest. Trump is, after all, only four years younger, obese and has the vocabulary of a grade-schooler. I'd also like to see their comparative scores on a test of civics, history or even current events. I'll take Biden's 47+ years of government service and involvement in world affairs over Trump's binge-watching of Fox News any day of the week.

Second, regarding voter registration and mail-in voting, fraud is only an issue because Trump and his minions have been raising false claims of it in several states, almost all of them shot down summarily by the courts. This follows Trump's usual pattern: Tell a lie often enough and eventually some will believe it. Evaluation of this year's election results have been near universal from state and federal election officials: safe, secure and trustworthy.

As to eliminating mail-in voting, several states have been voting by mail for years with no hint of fraud. Only now, when it suits Trump's designs, does it become an issue. As for tightening registration, what do you suggest, Mr. Gitz? Poll tax? Literacy test? The right to vote should be as easy to access as we can make it.

TIM BUCKLEY

Fayetteville

Writers' speculation

So Robert Martin speculates that it's odd that Democrats were supposedly so good at fraud but they didn't steal the Senate as well. He neglects to speculate that it's odd that Republicans won local and state elections, including ones that ran on Trump's policies, yet Trump looks to have lost the presidential election. How does one win overwhelmingly the local races but lose the biggest race?

Of course, that's not the only thing Martin neglected. He trots out the old quote by Mitch McConnell that his job was to make sure Obama was not re-elected. He neglects to give you the rest of the quote. For the uninformed, here is the full quote. Mitch is asked, "What's the job [that you have to do]?" Mitch replied, "The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president." The interviewer asks, "Does that mean endless ... confrontation?" Mitch replies, "If President Obama does a Clintonian backflip, if he's willing to meet us halfway on some of the biggest issues, it's not inappropriate for us to do business with him."

Wow! That certainly proves unreasonableness, doesn't it?

Martin also wonders where the Republicans found the ability to block the appointment of a Supreme Court nominee. That would be in Article Two of the U.S. Constitution, section 2, clause 2. It's found in all copies of the Constitution, pocket or otherwise.

Finally, Ed Parks of Rogers suggests elections determined by popular vote. Thankfully, Ed was not around when the founders established it in the Constitution. Just a reminder that Trump won more votes than any previous candidate, and so did Biden. I remember those crazy, wild passionate rallies Biden threw for his tens and tens of supporters, and how that translated into Biden fever!

LONNIE HILL

Fayetteville