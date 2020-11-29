Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Morning kickoff scheduled for Arkansas-Mizzou

by Matt Jones | Today at 2:22 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption University of Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd (5) celebrates a first down during the Battle Line Rivalry game against the University of Missouri Tigers at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Friday November 29th 2019. ( Jeff Gammons)

FAYETTEVILLE — The date has changed, but the time has not for Arkansas' football game at Missouri.

Saturday's game between the Razorbacks and Tigers is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m., the SEC announced Sunday. The game will be televised by SEC Network.

Arkansas and Missouri were originally scheduled to play this week, but the was postponed due to covid-19 protocols that left the Razorbacks without 53 scholarship players. The Tigers defeated Vanderbilt 41-0 in a rescheduled game, while Arkansas had the weekend off.

Missouri (4-3) enters the game on a two-game win streak. Arkansas (3-5) has lost consecutive games to Florida and LSU.

The Razorbacks have lost four straight games in its series against Missouri. The Tigers were coached in all four games by Barry Odom, who is in his first season as Arkansas' defensive coordinator.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT