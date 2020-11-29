Morning kickoff scheduled for Arkansas-Mizzou

— The date has changed, but the time has not for Arkansas' football game at Missouri.

Saturday's game between the Razorbacks and Tigers is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m., the SEC announced Sunday. The game will be televised by SEC Network.

Arkansas and Missouri were originally scheduled to play this week, but the was postponed due to covid-19 protocols that left the Razorbacks without 53 scholarship players. The Tigers defeated Vanderbilt 41-0 in a rescheduled game, while Arkansas had the weekend off.

Missouri (4-3) enters the game on a two-game win streak. Arkansas (3-5) has lost consecutive games to Florida and LSU.

The Razorbacks have lost four straight games in its series against Missouri. The Tigers were coached in all four games by Barry Odom, who is in his first season as Arkansas' defensive coordinator.