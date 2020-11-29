Week 12 capsules

Titans at Colts

Noon (CBS)

LINE — Colts by 3

SERIES — Colts lead 35-17; Colts beat Titans 34-17, Nov. 12, 2020

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TITANS VS. COLTS (RK)

(5) 151.1 RUSH 109.2 (19)

(23) 228.3 PASS 264.2 (10)

(10) 379.4 YARDS 373.4 (12)

(9) 27.9 POINTS 27.6 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TITANS VS. COLTS (RK)

(19) 121.5 RUSH 89.2 (3)

(27) 267.4 PASS 208.9 (4)

(25) 388.9 YARDS 298.1 (2)

(18) 25.9 POINTS 20.8 (5)

WHAT TO WATCH Jonnu Smith leads all NFL tight ends with 8 total touchdowns, including 7 catches. His next TD reception will break Delanie Walker’s single-season mark by a tight end in the franchise’s Tennessee era.

•

Browns at Jaguars

Noon

LINE — Browns by 7

SERIES — Jaguars lead 12-5; Jaguars beat Browns 19-7, Nov. 19, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNS VS. JAGUARS (RK)

(3) 156.8 RUSH 97.3 (28)

(30) 188.6 PASS 229.7 (22)

(23) 345.4 YARDS 327.0 (27)

(18) 23.8 POINTS 20.2 (28)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNS VS. JAGUARS (RK)

(8) 105.0 RUSH 129.1 (24)

(21) 247.9 PASS 282.2 (29)

(14) 352.9 YARDS 411.3 (30)

(19) 26.1 POINTS 29.8 (30)

WHAT TO WATCH Browns star DE Myles Garrett will miss his second game in a row with covid-19. Last week in his absence, DE Olivier Vernon had 3 sacks, including one for his first career safety, against the Eagles.

•

Cardinals at Patriots

Noon

LINE — Cardinals by 2

SERIES — Series tied 7-7; Patriots beat Cardinals 23-21, Sept. 11, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS VS. PATRIOTS (RK)

(2) 157.7 RUSH 153.6 (4)

(12) 256.6 PASS 210.2 (27)

(1) 414.3 YARDS 363.8 (16)

(7) 28.7 POINTS 20.9 (26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS VS. PATRIOTS (RK)

(23) 124.7 RUSH 121.8 (21)

(18) 243.0 PASS 236.1 (15)

(19) 367.7 YARDS 357.9 (16)

(13) 23.8 POINTS 23.8 (13)

WHAT TO WATCH Patriots QB Cam Newton passed for 365 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions for a 102.6 passer rating last week. He is aiming for his fifth consecutive game with no INTs and third consecutive game with a passer rating of 100 or more.

Giants at Bengals

Noon

LINE — Giants by 6

SERIES — Bengals lead 6-4; Giants beat Bengals 21-20, Nov. 14, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. BENGALS (RK)

(18) 110.5 RUSH 101.9 (22)

(29) 196.1 PASS 247.2 (16)

(30) 306.6 YARDS 349.1 (20)

(30) 19.5 POINTS 21.3 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. BENGALS (RK)

(6) 100.9 RUSH 136.2 (29)

(24) 257.7 PASS 254.7 (23)

(17) 358.6 YARDS 390.9 (26)

(12) 23.6 POINTS 27.0 (22)

WHAT TO WATCH The Bengals lost rookie QB Joe Burrow to a knee injury last week, and Brandon Allen (Fayetteville, Arkansas Razorbacks) will make his 4th career start in Burrow’s place. He finished 1-2 in three starts with Denver last year, throwing for 515 yards, 3 TDs and 2 INTs.

•

Chargers at Bills

Noon

LINE — Bills by 4 1/2

SERIES — Chargers lead 25-12-2; Chargers beat Bills 31-20, Sept. 16, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS VS. BILLS (RK)

(10) 121.3 RUSH 97.6 (27)

(3) 279.6 PASS 278.9 (4)

(3) 400.9 YARDS 376.5 (11)

(15) 26.0 POINTS 27.2 (11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS VS. BILLS (RK)

(15) 115.3 RUSH 135.0 (28)

(12) 228.7 PASS 238.7 (17)

(11) 344.0 YARDS 373.7 (20)

(24) 27.3 POINTS 26.5 (20)

WHAT TO WATCH The Chargers’ special teams have been a mess this year, and they named Keith Burns as special teams coordinator and demoted George Stewart to offensive analyst last week. It can’t get much worse than P Ty Long having a punt blocked in three of the past four games.

•

Raiders at Falcons

Noon

LINE — Raiders by 3

SERIES — Series tied 7-7; Falcons beat Raiders 35-28, Sept. 18, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS VS. FALCONS (RK)

(7) 134.2 RUSH 101.3 (23)

(20) 235.2 PASS 280.6 (2)

(14) 369.4 YARDS 381.9 (9)

(8) 28.6 POINTS 25.2 (16)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS VS. FALCONS (RK)

(12) 112.2 RUSH 106.3 (9)

(28) 273.6 PASS 300.3 (31)

(23) 385.8 YARDS 406.6 (29)

(26) 27.6 POINTS 27.5 (25)

WHAT TO WATCH Falcons QB Matt Ryan is coming off his lowest-rated passing game (48.5) since 2013. He completed just 19 of 37 passes for 232 yards with 2 INTs in the loss at New Orleans. Ryan also was sacked 8 times by the Saints, one off his career high.

•

Panthers at Vikings

Noon

LINE — Vikings by 3

SERIES — Vikings lead 8-6; Panthers beat Vikings 31-24, Dec. 10, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PANTHERS VS. VIKINGS (RK)

(20) 106.4 RUSH 150.7 (6)

(17) 246.7 PASS 236.4 (19)

(19) 353.1 YARDS 387.1 (8)

(21) 23.0 POINTS 26.4 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PANTHERS VS. VIKINGS (RK)

(17) 116.8 RUSH 122.1 (22)

(19) 245.5 PASS 260.7 (26)

(18) 362.3 YARDS 382.8 (22)

(15) 24.7 POINTS 27.8 (27)

WHAT TO WATCH Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater, who missed the last game with a knee injury, is on track to start against his original team for the first time. The Vikings drafted Bridgewater with the 32nd overall pick in 2014, and he started 29 games before a severe knee injury sidelined him for 2016.

•

Dolphins at Jets

Noon

LINE — Dolphins by 6 1/2

SERIES — Jets lead 55-54-1; Dolphins beat Jets 24-0, Oct. 18, 2020

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS VS. JETS (RK)

(30) 94.4 RUSH 98.6 (25)

(26) 214.2 PASS 170.0 (32)

(29) 308.6 YARDS 268.6 (32)

(13) 26.4 POINTS 14.9 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS VS. JETS (RK)

(27) 134.2 RUSH 111.7 (11)

(20) 246.4 PASS 288.3 (30)

(21) 380.6 YARDS 400.0 (28)

(4) 20.2 POINTS 30.2 (31)

WHAT TO WATCH The Dolphins are leaning heavily on their defense, no matter whether Tua Tagovailoa or Ryan Fitzpatrick is the QB. Miami is tied for third in the NFL with 17 takeaways and is fourth in turnover differential at plus-6. The Dolphins rank second in third-down defense at 34%.

•

49ers at Rams

3:05 p.m.

LINE — Rams by 6 1/2

SERIES — 49ers lead 72-67-3; 49ers beat Rams 24-16, Oct. 18, 2020

ON OFFENSE

(RK) 49ERS VS. RAMS (RK)

(17) 112.0 RUSH 124.5 (9)

(13) 252.7 PASS 272.8 (9)

(15) 364.7 YARDS 397.3 (5)

(18) 23.8 POINTS 24.3 (17)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) 49ERS VS. RAMS (RK)

(10) 107.0 RUSH 91.3 (5)

(4) 208.9 PASS 200.6 (2)

(7) 315.9 YARDS 291.9 (1)

(11) 23.4 POINTS 19.2 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH Niners Coach Kyle Shanahan is 4-0 against the Rams with Jimmy Garoppolo starting at QB and 0-3 with anyone else. Garoppolo will miss this game with a sprained ankle. His replacement, Nick Mullens, passed for 282 yards, 3 TDs and 3 INTs in his only start vs. the Rams in 2018.

•

Saints at Broncos

3:05 p.m. (Fox)

LINE — Saints by 6

SERIES — Broncos lead 9-2; Broncos beat Saints 25-23, Nov. 13, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SAINTS VS. BRONCOS (RK)

(8) 125.3 RUSH 114.8 (15)

(14) 248.1 PASS 231.7 (21)

(12) 373.4 YARDS 346.5 (22)

(5) 29.5 POINTS 20.6 (27)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SAINTS VS. BRONCOS (RK)

(2) 74.3 RUSH 121.5 (19)

(11) 227.9 PASS 224.8 (9)

(3) 302.2 YARDS 346.3 (13)

(8) 22.2 POINTS 26.7 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH RB Alvin Kamara ranks second in the NFL with 1,179 scrimmage yards (648 receiving, 531 rushing). Last week, he became the first player with at least 500 yards rushing and receiving in each of his first four NFL seasons. He leads all RBs with 67 receptions this season.

•

Chiefs at Buccaneers

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE —Chiefs by 3 1/2

SERIES — Bucs lead 7-5; Bucs beat Chiefs 19-17, Nov. 20, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS VS. BUCS (RK)

(16) 113.7 RUSH 98.3 (26)

(1) 300.4 PASS 259.5 (11)

(2) 414.1 YARDS 357.8 (18)

(1) 32.1 POINTS 29.1 (6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS VS. BUCS (RK)

(26) 133.5 RUSH 73.0 (1)

(8) 221.6 PASS 237.5 (16)

(15) 355.1 YARDS 310.5 (5)

(7) 21.4 POINTS 23.0 (10)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Patrick Mahomes is already rewriting Chiefs’ history in his third season as a starter. He needs three TD passes to pass Bill Kenney (105) for third in Chiefs’ history. Len Dawson (237) and Trent Green (118) top the record book.

•

Bears at Packers

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE — Packers by 9

SERIES — Packers lead 99-95-6; Packers beat Bears 21-13, Dec. 15, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARS VS. PACKERS (RK)

(32) 78.2 RUSH 115.9 (14)

(25) 222.7 PASS 277.0 (6)

(31) 300.9 YARDS 392.9 (7)

(31) 19.1 POINTS 30.8 (3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARS VS. PACKERS (RK)

(14) 115.1 RUSH 113.7 (13)

(10) 225.0 PASS 230.6 (13)

(9) 340.1 YARDS 344.3 (12)

(6) 20.9 POINTS 25.8 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky will start after Nick Foles injured his hip and glute in the Nov. 16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Trubisky had started the Bears’ first three games this season before being benched in favor of Foles. He won the first two starts.

•

MONDAY NIGHT

Seahawks at Eagles

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE — Seahawks by 5 1/2

SERIES — Seahawks lead 11-7; Seahawks beat Eagles 17-9, Jan. 5, 2020

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS VS. EAGLES (RK)

(10) 121.3 RUSH 121.1 (12)

(5) 278.7 PASS 209.0 (28)

(4) 400.0 YARDS 330.1 (26)

(2) 31.8 POINTS 22.0 (24)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS VS. EAGLES (RK)

(4) 91.2 RUSH 133.4 (25)

(32) 343.7 PASS 209.3 (6)

(32) 434.9 YARDS 342.7 (10)

(28) 28.7 POINTS 25.4 (16)

WHAT TO WATCH DE Carlos Dunlap had 2 sacks in Week 11 and has 3 since being acquired from Cincinnati in a trade. Seattle has 16 sacks in the past four games after collecting just 9 sacks in the first six games this season.

•

TUESDAY NIGHT

Ravens at Steelers

7 p.m. (NBC)

LINE — Steelers by 8

SERIES — Steelers lead 29-24; Steelers beat Ravens 28-24, Nov. 1, 2020

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAVENS VS. STEELERS (RK)

(1) 160.5 RUSH 102.2 (21)

(31) 183.4 PASS 245.6 (18)

(24) 343.9 YARDS 347.8 (21)

(12) 26.8 POINTS 29.8 (4)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAVENS VS. STEELERS (RK)

(16) 116.0 RUSH 103.4 (7)

(7) 217.0 PASS 203.5 (3)

(8) 333.0 YARDS 306.9 (4)

(3) 19.5 POINTS 17.4 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH The Steelers are the 17th team since 1970 to start a season 10-0. Their 10-game winning streak is the second-longest single-season string in franchise history. The 1975 team won 11 consecutive games on its way to the team’s second Super Bowl title in a row.