Arkansas uses rally to remain unbeaten

Makayla Daniels (right) of Arkansas shoots over a Florida Gulf Coast defender Saturday during the No. 14 Razorbacks’ 86-80 victory at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Fort Myers, Fla. Daniels finished with 15 points. (Photo courtesy Florida Gulf Coast University/Brad Young)

The University of Arkansas women's basketball team needed a fourth-quarter rally to remain undefeated with an 86-80 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday afternoon in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Fort Myers, Fla.

The No. 14 Razorbacks (3-0), which trailed for more than 30 minutes, opened the fourth quarter with a 12-2 run to grab the lead and made free throws late to hold on for the win.

Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said he was pleased with his team's poise down the stretch, particularly playing a true road game against one of the top three-point shooting teams in the country.

"Took a body shot, a couple blows to the head, but they couldn't put us away," Neighbors said. "Really proud of our kids' poise, confidence and ability to finish a game in very adverse situations."

"I'm proud of them and it sets us up to have a great game [today]."

Arkansas will finish play in Florida against No. 12 Maryland at 4:30 p.m. Central today in one of the first matchups of nationally ranked teams.

A three-pointer by Amber Ramirez gave Arkansas a 72-71 lead with 5:36 left in the game. Florida Gulf Coast (0-2) regained the lead, 74-72, on a bucket by Tishara Morehouse, who poured in a game-high 35 points.

Chelsea Dungee's three-pointer with 2:15 left gave the Razorbacks the lead for good, 77-74. Ramirez and Marquesha Davis added two free throws each in the final 11 seconds to put the game away.

The Razorbacks enjoyed a big advantage from the free-throw line to offset Florida Gulf Coast's 11 three-pointers. Arkansas hit 26 of 34 free throws, including 7 of 8 over the final two minutes. The Eagles made just 5 of 10 free throws for the game

Arkansas, which averaged more then nine made three-pointers in its first two games, made just 6 of 17 -- but 3 of their last 4 en route to the win.

Dungee led five Razorbacks in double figures with 25 points, including 19 in the second half. Makayla Daniels added 15 points and seven rebounds. Ramirez and Destiny Slocum had 12 each. Taylah Thomas contributed 11 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

Florida Gulf Coast hit eight three-pointers in the first half, but the Razorbacks limited the Eagles to just three in the final 20 minutes.

The Razorbacks made adjustments such as getting Jailyn Mason and Marquesha Davis involved more, Neighbors said. He also began to switch offense for defense, especially with Slocum in foul trouble.

Late in the game, Neighbors challenged his team.

"I just said, 'Hey, listen, this is now me versus you,' " Neighbors said. " 'This isn't about I need somebody in my gap or am I reading the switch? I'm gonna guard you.'

"That helped us down the stretch. We defended without fouling. And I do think they got tired. Some of the shots they were making, they didn't have the legs to make them. They didn't have the step to get by us in transition."